SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5

5

SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation

Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Transform your Bitcoin trading with SMC Hacker AI MT5, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced VWAP-based AI models, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and enhanced with robust risk management and adaptive strategies, this EA is tailored for serious Bitcoin traders seeking consistent results with minimal drawdowns.

Why Choose SMC Hacker AI MT5

AI-Optimized Strategy

Uses VWAP Levels (1 to 5) with adaptive entry points

Implements multiple trend confirmations: iADX, CCI, Trix, and VWAP Bands

AI volatility filters and smart deviation multipliers
Advanced Martingale Safety Controls with multiplier caps

Precision Trading
Timeframe: M15
Execution Model: Zero latency, ideal environment
Trading Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
Designed to exploit high-probability market inefficiencies using SMC logic and institutional order flow dynamics

Customizable Risk Management
Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit modules
Manual or Adaptive Lot Sizing
Max Loss and Profit Limits
No Hedging Required

Configuration Highlights
Magic Number: Unique per session
VWAP Levels: 5 adaptive price zones
Martingale Orders: Limited to 10x with reset logic
Alerts and Notifications: Enabled
Drawdown Control: AI-regulated risk exposure

Who Is This For
This EA is perfect for:
Crypto traders wanting fully automated BTC strategies
Institutional-style traders seeking SMC and VWAP-based edge
Risk-conscious investors targeting high profit-to-drawdown ratios

Important Notes
Optimized for BTCUSD on M15
Best results with brokers offering low latency and tight spreads
Recommended deposit: 1000 USD or more
Strategy does not rely on curve-fitted parameters – true adaptive logic

Try Before You Buy
Demo available. Backtest and forward test it yourself to witness the performance.

Invest smart. Trade smarter. Let SMC Hacker AI do the heavy lifting.

Note: For Set files for BTCUSD and the original Expert Advisor SMC Hacker AI MT5 Unlimited Version, message me here.

Recommended settings with Latest SET FILE is available in the Comments section.



İncelemeler 2
Antonio Schirone
1653
Antonio Schirone 2025.05.23 18:15 
 

I have done several backtests with excellent results. I have put the expert on a real account. Vyom is really super collaborative and answers questions quickly. I give 5 stars for all these reasons. I will update on the real results.

Önerilen ürünler
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Uzman Danışmanlar
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
Yoann Eugene Legrand
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMartDualSide EA – Çift Yönlü Grid ve Gelişmiş Martingale Sistemi Giriş GridMartDualSide EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor olup, yüksek kontrol ve güvenlik ile grid (ızgara) ve martingale stratejilerini kullanmak isteyen traderlar için geliştirilmiştir. Çift yönlü motoru sayesinde, alım (BUY) ve satım (SELL) gridlerini aynı anda ve bağımsız olarak yönetebilir, böylece piyasa hareketlerinden her koşulda faydalanabilirsiniz. Ana Özellikler Çift Yönlü Grid Stratejisi Alım ve
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Breakout Zones EA – Londra Breakout Basitleştirildi Lansman Fiyatı: Sadece 50$ (Her satın alımda fiyat artacak – bugünden kopyanı güvenceye al!) Smart Breakout Zones EA , günün en volatil seansında sürekli fırsatlar yakalamak isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmış, güçlü ve tamamen otomatik bir Londra Breakout işlem sistemidir. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir trader olun, bu EA size basit, stressiz ve profesyonel bir işlem avantajı sunar. Neden Smart Breakout Zones EA? Londra seansı p
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou! Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligen
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market condit
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
ArrowMind AI Signal System Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Super AI Reversal Arrow Indicator V8 is a precision-engineered MetaTrader 4 tool designed to identify high-probability reversal points across all major currency pairs, commodities, and indices. Developed using advanced price action algorithms and neural logic filters, this indicator delivers timely, accurate arrow signals for optimal trade entries. The system is optimized for both intraday and swing trading strategies, providing traders with: Real-time buy/sell arrow signals based on trend rever
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Here is your description with all special characters, emojis, and icons removed for a clean, professional version: AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – Precision AI-Powered Gold Trading Please find the SET FILE in the comment section to be used only for backtesting and live testing on Gold/XAUUSD in the M15 timeframe. Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to dominate the XAUUSD market with AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – a next-generation expert advisor designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTr
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
Nasdaq AI Precision Bot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DAX | NASDAQ AI Precision Bot for MT5 – Suitable for Prop Firm as Well - UPGRADED with ENHANCED AI FEATURES And ACCURACY Harness the power of institutional-grade AI trading with our high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ (USTECm) and DAX indices. Key Features AI-enhanced trading logic optimized for DAX and NASDAQ indices Risk-optimized entry with smart exit filters Ultra-fast decision engine for M1 scalping Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility patterns
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (#  Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs) It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts. Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an ad
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Filtrele:
Semiu Kilaso
982
Semiu Kilaso 2025.06.05 09:04 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Antonio Schirone
1653
Antonio Schirone 2025.05.23 18:15 
 

I have done several backtests with excellent results. I have put the expert on a real account. Vyom is really super collaborative and answers questions quickly. I give 5 stars for all these reasons. I will update on the real results.

İncelemeye yanıt