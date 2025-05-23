SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Sürüm: 11.0
- Güncellendi: 27 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation
Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence
This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:
-
Pattern recognition based on historical data
-
Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers
-
Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing
The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.
Transform your Bitcoin trading with SMC Hacker AI MT5, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced VWAP-based AI models, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and enhanced with robust risk management and adaptive strategies, this EA is tailored for serious Bitcoin traders seeking consistent results with minimal drawdowns.
Why Choose SMC Hacker AI MT5
AI-Optimized Strategy
Uses VWAP Levels (1 to 5) with adaptive entry points
Implements multiple trend confirmations: iADX, CCI, Trix, and VWAP Bands
AI volatility filters and smart deviation multipliers
Advanced Martingale Safety Controls with multiplier caps
Precision Trading
Timeframe: M15
Execution Model: Zero latency, ideal environment
Trading Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
Designed to exploit high-probability market inefficiencies using SMC logic and institutional order flow dynamics
Customizable Risk Management
Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit modules
Manual or Adaptive Lot Sizing
Max Loss and Profit Limits
No Hedging Required
Configuration Highlights
Magic Number: Unique per session
VWAP Levels: 5 adaptive price zones
Martingale Orders: Limited to 10x with reset logic
Alerts and Notifications: Enabled
Drawdown Control: AI-regulated risk exposure
Who Is This For
This EA is perfect for:
Crypto traders wanting fully automated BTC strategies
Institutional-style traders seeking SMC and VWAP-based edge
Risk-conscious investors targeting high profit-to-drawdown ratios
Important Notes
Optimized for BTCUSD on M15
Best results with brokers offering low latency and tight spreads
Recommended deposit: 1000 USD or more
Strategy does not rely on curve-fitted parameters – true adaptive logic
Try Before You Buy
Demo available. Backtest and forward test it yourself to witness the performance.
Invest smart. Trade smarter. Let SMC Hacker AI do the heavy lifting.
Note: For Set files for BTCUSD and the original Expert Advisor SMC Hacker AI MT5 Unlimited Version, message me here.
Recommended settings with Latest SET FILE is available in the Comments section.
I have done several backtests with excellent results. I have put the expert on a real account. Vyom is really super collaborative and answers questions quickly. I give 5 stars for all these reasons. I will update on the real results.