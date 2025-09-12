Vanigan Gold pro Mt4

VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary

Overview

Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading.

Key Features

Smart Trading: EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation
Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing with margin protection
Account Safety: Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits
Professional Tools: News filter, session control, trailing stops
Error-Free: Zero compilation warnings, robust error handling
Universal: Compatible with all MT4 brokers and instruments

Technical Highlights

• Multi-timeframe confluence analysis
• Pre-trade margin validation (prevents Error 134)
• Intelligent lot sizing based on account risk
• Break-even and trailing stop management
• Session-based trading with news avoidance
• Comprehensive logging and error recovery

Professional Applications

• Live trading on major forex pairs and commodities
• Portfolio diversification across multiple instruments
• Risk management training and education
• Institutional fund management automation

Target Markets

SUITABLE FOR, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and other major instruments across M5-H4 timeframes.

Version 1.01 - Production ready for professional deployment.

TEST WITH PAPER TRADING AND ANALYZE PARAMETERS AND TRADE IN REAL

- ++++ HAPPY PROFITABLE TRADING ++++++++







