Ultimate Dashboard Manual Assistance

This expert will be your assistance to close and open more position if price going against you. You will need to open manual position, from mobile mt4 or terminal.

DO NOT MIX This EXPERT WITH OTHERS.

Remember not to trade during news. Expert will detect your startlot and opened same lot afterthat and will use our special grid system with maximum of 16 position each side.

Open manually 0.01 to 0.05 ( max 0.1) Remember to use proper money management ( for 0.1 you will need 10k usd, depends on how you open your position).

Just place this expert on m15 timeframe and it will continue your trades.





change UseDCA to true

Input setting parameter:

UseDCA : change this to true














