Ultimate Dashboard Manual Assistance

This expert will be your assistance to close and open more position if price going against you. You will need to open manual position, from mobile mt4 or terminal.

DO NOT MIX This EXPERT WITH OTHERS.

Remember not to trade during news. Expert will detect your startlot and opened same lot afterthat and will use our special grid system with maximum of 16 position each side.

Open manually 0.01 to 0.05 ( max 0.1) Remember to use proper money management ( for 0.1 you will need 10k usd, depends on how you open your position).

Just place this expert on m15 timeframe and it will continue your trades.


change UseDCA to true

Input setting parameter:

  • TP_USD: 0.8USD (default), you can change this to 1USD(example)
  • GridSizePips : default 18 pips . Minimum distance each Grid Order. Use 18 for forex and use 180 for gold and silver
  • SL_Pips_ForHardTime : stoploss of the first two position, will be modified after last position opened. 320pips for forex pair, 3200 pips for gold and silver
  • SkipSignalSellAfter7thLayer : Skip how many sell signal after 7th layer, use 1 skip signal if you dont like this. 
  • SkipSignalBuyAfter7thLayer: Skip how many buy signal after 7th layer , use 1 skip signal if you dont like this. 
  • UseDCA : change this to true





Önerilen ürünler
NY Opening Pending EA indexes
Francesco Fava
Uzman Danışmanlar
This program works only on indexes, better US indexes like US30, US100 (USTEC), US500 (SP500) at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of indexes quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance. It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus i
Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout
Ruspihanto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sunrise Gold EA , XAUUSD, GBPUSD ve USDJPY pariteleri için optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir breakout (kırılma) Expert Advisor’dır. Önceki mumun en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine Buy Stop ve Sell Stop bekleyen emirleri yerleştirir. ATR tabanlı dinamik stop loss ve take profit sistemi sayesinde, piyasa volatilitesine göre pozisyon boyutunu ve riski otomatik olarak ayarlar. Ana Özellikler XAUUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD (H1 grafik) için optimize edilmiştir Önceki gün kırılma mantığı ATR tabanlı SL
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nihai ticaret göstergesi olan Sürekli Büyüme ile ticaret hesabınızda tutarlı büyümenin sırrını açığa çıkarın. RVI Sinyali, Hareketli Ortalama, Hacimler, Stokastik ve Timsah gibi gelişmiş göstergelerin bir kombinasyonuyla desteklenen bu devrim niteliğindeki araç, etkinliğini sağlamak için iki yıllık bir süre boyunca (2021-2023) titizlikle geriye dönük testlere tabi tutuldu. Sürekli Büyüme ile artık riskleri en aza indirirken hesap bakiyenizi koruyabilir ve genişletebilirsiniz. Uzman danışmanımı
FREE
Datrada
Letiks Business Engineering
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
Beast Quarter Turn Scalper
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Beast Quarter Turn Scalper is a multi-currency based robot which works with different technical indicators used to get and filter trading signals.  SETUP A brief summary of these inputs is as follows: Comment : The input that holds the name you prefer to attach the positions opened by this EA. Use Risk [YES = USE, NO = DO NOT USED / USE LOT SIZE] : An option to use Risk Lot Size or Fixed Lot Size.  YES means the lot size will be calculated based on the selected risk. Otherwise, the fixed lot
FREE
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
The Collector
PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Bravo Trader
Matas Milevicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :) All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades. My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;) At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules! Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot! Rule 2 : You must use good and stabl
Forex Hunter
ShangLin Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick. If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points. This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot =
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
MAGIC Bollinger Basket MT new version
AMS Trading
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAGIC Bollinger Basket Tired of loosing? Here comes the solution. An EASY to use like the ABC fully automated EA. The MAGIC Bollinger Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a martingale system as an option. The Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator are used for entries.  The  advantage  of a Basket Trader, is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the same direction a break even point.  From there the defined TakeProfit will start. It is lik
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Nano Zen
Imam Nasrudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The current version has been tested on the GBPUSD pair. See other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jekicun/seller Join the   MQL5   channel   for other interesting information :  autofxinvestment Recommendation: - Minimum deposit $1000. - Pair GBPUSD. - TimeFrame M15. - Default Properties settings. - Use standard or Cent accounts. Strategy used: uses Power Candle Strength Volume by combining it with the height of the candle, this is almost similar to the RSI Indicator. while order
FREE
Panda EA Creator
Ryu Yamamuro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using this "Panda EA Creator", *You can create a new EA without Programing using this tool easily. *You can verify your FX method using by this tool. Step1. Register indicators that you want to use. Step2. Register condition of "open position" Step3. Register condition of "close posiiton" Step1. register indicators that you want to use.(max 8 indicators) you can select the major indicator or custom indicator. If the indicator's parameter is not set, the default settings(*1) of indicator are a
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Ai Core Breakout
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ai.CORE Breakout EA is a powerful and efficient trading tool designed to capitalize on daily breakout opportunities. It works by placing bidirectional pending orders based on the previous day's trading range, ensuring that these price levels remain untested before execution. This EA provides a wide array of trading behaviors, flexible position management options, and incorporates advanced modes like martingale and inverse martingale for enhanced performance. - REAL SIGNAL: Default Setting:  htt
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Big Player EA Audusd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA AUDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
HawaiiFree
Matteo Valenti
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift. My Tickstory time shift setup For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift. Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set. You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended, better on ECN account Paid Version What's new: 1) Imp
FREE
Smart Martingale Trader MT4
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (9 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Hand Pattern
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person. Features of the trading strategy The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT5
Benny Subarja
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Download this set files 5minorobteslamt5.set.zip Pair
FREE
Random DCA MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, pleas
FREE
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT4
Benny Subarja
Göstergeler
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
FREE
Zero Lag BBT3 MT5
Benny Subarja
Göstergeler
Is Zero Lag profitable? Not always, different system is for different pairs. You can play around with this indicator from Mladen, I have modified it with Bollinger Bands over T3. You can change the period and how it calculate. MT4 version soon will be released too.  Please leave a review , it helps us and we will share more indicators.    ....   Thank you and happy trading
FREE
Zero Lag BBT3
Benny Subarja
Göstergeler
Is Zero Lag profitable? Not always, different system is for different pairs. You can play around with this indicator from Mladen, I have modified it with Bollinger Bands over T3. You can change the period and how it calculate. MT5 version is available too.... Please leave a review , it helps us and we will share more indicators.    ....   Thank you and happy trading
FREE
Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Use default setting Pair: TESLA TimeFrame: M1 Descri
FREE
Ultimate AudCad MT4
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert use grid and advanced DCA and martingale strategy. The strategy used by Fund Manager by our country. Use with pair AUDCAD, with   timeframe M5   it can survive 2015-Nov 2024.  DrawDown Max from 2019-2025 15k USD for both pair It works well in other Pairs in   m15: AUDCAD, EURJPY Use proper money management, use money that you can loose, withdraw your profit. This strategy can make good profit if you use good money management. Use the balance minimum of 2k-3k. Use default setting .
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt