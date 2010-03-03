SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5

SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm

Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

Pattern recognition based on historical data

Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Key Features:

High Win Rate: Achieves a consistent win rate above 70 percent, offering traders reliable performance in volatile markets.

AI-Powered Strategy: Integrates multiple proven indicators including ADX, RSI, CCI, Triple EMA, Bulls and Bears Power, and Fractal Adaptive MA for trend strength and entry precision.

Martingale Recovery System: Smartly configured Martingale logic enables effective drawdown recovery without overexposure.

Multi-Timeframe Logic: Optimized for M15, but works harmoniously across periods for both short and medium-term trades.

Manual or Smart Lot Sizing: Supports fixed or dynamic lot size scaling for personalized risk appetite.

Controlled Risk Parameters: Features tightly managed Stop Loss (50 pips) and Take Profit (45 pips) values to protect capital and secure profits.

Low Drawdown: Demonstrated a max drawdown of just 1.69 percent in backtests, with stable performance under realistic market conditions.

Built for MT5 Traders Who Value:

Accuracy and Reliability

Controlled Recovery from Losses

Low-Risk Positioning

Minimal Drawdown Trading

SureShot AI is ideal for both beginner and seasoned traders who seek a balanced approach to automated forex and gold trading. With AI-calibrated decision making and resilient recovery logic, this EA stands out as a stable and performance-driven solution.

