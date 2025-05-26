VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading

4

VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ

Overview:
VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Features:

  • VWAP-driven AI logic: Combines VWAP logic with multiple moving average filters (DEMA, TEMA, ADX) to confirm trend and volatility

  • Smart Martingale: Controlled and optional — activates only under specific loss thresholds, with a configurable max multiplier

Built-in Risk Control:

  • Max 1 open order at a time

  • Fixed lot or auto-incremental sequence

  • Custom Stop Loss & Take Profit levels

  • Trailing stop system with pip-step logic

  • Low Slippage Tolerance: Configured with 10-point slippage for tight execution

  • No Hedging or Grid — keeps margin usage conservative and easy to audit

Configuration Inputs:

  • Customizable indicator periods (TEMA, DEMA, ADX)

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss levels (default 200 points)

  • Trailing Stop System with dynamic thresholds

  • Martingale activation rules & max multiplier (default: 10x)

  • Notification system for error alerts and execution logs

Why VWAP AI?

  • Proven strategy with low drawdown and high stability

  • Ideal for scalpers, swing traders, or prop firm challengers

  • Fully automated, hands-free trading solution

What You Get:

  • VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor file

  • Setup & optimization guide

  • Access to future updates

  • Support from the developer

If you’re looking for a professional-grade EA with solid risk-adjusted returns, minimal drawdowns, and a proven backtest on US indices — VWAP AI is the edge your trading needs.

Message now for pricing, licensing, or to request a demo version.



