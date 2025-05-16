SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator

SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups.

Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions.

AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI logic to adapt to changing market conditions with 90%+ accuracy in backtests.

 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – See real-time trend status from 1M to Monthly in a clean visual table.

Dynamic Market Structure Zones – Auto-plots buy/sell pressure zones with high precision and shaded visualization.

KT QQE MTF + Custom Oscillators – Integrated oscillator and momentum indicators for confluence confirmation.

 Signal Clarity – Get clear Buy/Sell alerts with minimal noise using our AI filtering model.

 Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Integrates easily into automated or semi-automated trading strategies.

 Built for All Market Types:
Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Indices: US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100, S&P 500

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Commodities: Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI/Brent)

 Ideal For:
Institutional-style traders

Algorithmic and EA developers

Prop firm and funded account traders

Scalpers, Swing traders, and Day traders

 Why Choose SMC Precision AI?

Unlike traditional indicators, this tool blends Smart Money Theory with adaptive AI logic, offering an unmatched combination of market structure insight and precision signal generation. Whether you're spotting liquidity grabs or hunting for reversal plays, SMC Precision AI puts institutional power in your hands.


What’s Included:
MT5 indicator file (.ex5)

Quick-start guide PDF

Recommended EA and confluence strategy setup

Lifetime updates

 Note: For best performance, use on major timeframes (15M, 1H, 4H, Daily) and combine with volume-based confirmations.

 Still have questions? Contact us before purchase

Filtrele:
Joan Rosario
242
Joan Rosario 2026.01.11 04:21 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Vyom Tekriwal
2512
Geliştiriciden yanıt Vyom Tekriwal 2026.01.11 04:39
much love!! Good Luck with trading brother!!
İncelemeye yanıt