Gold Quantum King EA MT5

5

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou!

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The EA utilizes a strategic combination of:

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • Moving Average (MA)

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Supertrend AI-based Filter

These indicators work in harmony to identify high-probability entry and exit points with precision. The system incorporates intelligent signal filtering and confirmation mechanisms to reduce false signals and improve trade accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe

  • Supports ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Simple setup with user-friendly interface

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is the result of extensive back-testing, real-market forward testing, and ongoing refinements to ensure long-term stability and profitability. Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate your gold trading strategy, this EA offers a robust and intelligent solution.


İncelemeler
DominikDorner
124
DominikDorner 2025.09.08 19:29 
 

The developer delivers an outstanding support, communicates clearly and helps to setup everything. He is always there and open for questions, and supports whaever is needed! That's really amazing! I have set up the EA for testing and will now monitor and move to a live account as soon as I am confident with the settings.

Update will follow

Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1218
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2025.06.04 20:27 
 

Very good EA, less Drawdown. EA developer is really supportive, help with the setup in the google meet walk through the settings. A awesome product from a good developer and Great support.

