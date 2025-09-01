Disruptor Gold EA

That day changed everything.

It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive.

It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning.

Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder: alpha_1803 . Mostly code — unreadable. Except for one file: a chart. Smooth. Controlled. Almost... intentional.

That night, I showed it to my husband, a developer. His eyes lit up. Whatever this was, it was no accident. It looked like a hidden structure — a signal.

R.D. was gone. But the message remained.

We followed it.





Meet Disruptor EA

An algorithm built on a real discovery — a remarkably structured pattern found in forgotten code.

Disruptor EA is a grid-based expert advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

Currently optimized for gold only; other pairs may be added in future updates.

Key Features

Symbol: XAUUSD only

XAUUSD only Timeframe: Any (M1/M2 recommended for visual clarity)

Any (M1/M2 recommended for visual clarity) Strategy: Grid-based

While grid trading is a known method, Disruptor EA introduces a custom logic that governs how new trades are placed in the grid — that’s the core innovation.

Grid-based While grid trading is a known method, Disruptor EA introduces a custom logic that governs how new trades are placed in the grid — that’s the core innovation. Stop Loss: Not used — risk is managed via capital allocation

Not used — risk is managed via capital allocation Profit Targets: Optional limits for daily, weekly, and monthly targets — once hit, trading pauses automatically

Optional limits for daily, weekly, and monthly targets — once hit, trading pauses automatically News Filter: Built-in historical archive (since 2007) Auto-updated live news via ForexFactory Visual freeze zones shown on chart (color-coded rectangles) Details: News filter reference



Trading Environment

Broker Tolerance:

Disruptor EA is not highly sensitive to broker specifics, but optimal results may be influenced by lower spreads and commissions.

Deposits:

Standard accounts: $100,000 recommended

Cent accounts: $1,000 minimum

Suitable for ECN and cent-type accounts

Risk Characteristics:

With default lot size (0.01 per $100,000), exposure is moderate

Larger capital may offer greater resilience

Smaller capital may yield higher variance and should be treated accordingly

Note: Always use only funds you are comfortable allocating to algorithmic strategies.

User Settings (Fully Adjustable)

Magic Number: For managing EA’s trades

For managing EA’s trades Lot Size: Primary risk control Recommended: 0.01 per $100,000 Adjustable proportionally

Primary risk control Profit Targets: Daily / Weekly / Monthly

Daily / Weekly / Monthly Profit Size Coefficient: Controls the overall take-profit level across grid

Controls the overall take-profit level across grid Step Size Coefficient: Determines distance between grid levels

Determines distance between grid levels Lot Increase Coefficient: Sets trade sizing logic across the grid

Higher values = faster recovery, but smaller pullbacks needed to close positions

Sets trade sizing logic across the grid Higher values = faster recovery, but smaller pullbacks needed to close positions DST / GMT Offset: Required for Strategy Tester, depending on broker timezone

Required for Strategy Tester, depending on broker timezone News Filter Settings: Enable/disable per news impact level Set freeze times before/after events



Testing and Stability

Backtesting: Real tick data, multi-year span

Live Testing: In sync with backtest behavior

Ongoing Updates: Ensures ongoing alignment with live conditions

Operation Tips

Use a dedicated account for Disruptor EA only

for Disruptor EA only Withdraw profits and rebates regularly to reduce exposure

Use a reliable VPS to ensure uninterrupted execution

to ensure uninterrupted execution Avoid manual interference with grid trades

Community and Support

Direct live support (no bots): Chat here

Help with: Setup and installation Broker & VPS selection Strategy calibration



Opportunities

Free real account testing — available under specific conditions (e.g., via partner brokers)

— available under specific conditions (e.g., via partner brokers) Monthly rental — $149

— $149 Managed account participation — for users without sufficient capital or broker access

Why Disruptor EA?

Inspired by an actual discovery — not just theory

Actively maintained and supported

Transparent settings and logic

Engaged community of real users

You’re not just installing a trading algorithm — you’re stepping into a story.

Make it yours.