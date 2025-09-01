Disruptor Gold EA
Meet Disruptor EA
An algorithm built on a real discovery — a remarkably structured pattern found in forgotten code.
Disruptor EA is a grid-based expert advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
Currently optimized for gold only; other pairs may be added in future updates.
Key Features
- Symbol: XAUUSD only
- Timeframe: Any (M1/M2 recommended for visual clarity)
- Strategy: Grid-based
While grid trading is a known method, Disruptor EA introduces a custom logic that governs how new trades are placed in the grid — that’s the core innovation.
- Stop Loss: Not used — risk is managed via capital allocation
- Profit Targets: Optional limits for daily, weekly, and monthly targets — once hit, trading pauses automatically
- News Filter:
- Built-in historical archive (since 2007)
- Auto-updated live news via ForexFactory
- Visual freeze zones shown on chart (color-coded rectangles)
- Details: News filter reference
Trading Environment
Broker Tolerance:
Disruptor EA is not highly sensitive to broker specifics, but optimal results may be influenced by lower spreads and commissions.
Deposits:
- Standard accounts: $100,000 recommended
- Cent accounts: $1,000 minimum
- Suitable for ECN and cent-type accounts
Risk Characteristics:
- With default lot size (0.01 per $100,000), exposure is moderate
- Larger capital may offer greater resilience
- Smaller capital may yield higher variance and should be treated accordingly
Note: Always use only funds you are comfortable allocating to algorithmic strategies.
User Settings (Fully Adjustable)
- Magic Number: For managing EA’s trades
- Lot Size: Primary risk control
- Recommended: 0.01 per $100,000
- Adjustable proportionally
- Profit Targets: Daily / Weekly / Monthly
- Profit Size Coefficient: Controls the overall take-profit level across grid
- Step Size Coefficient: Determines distance between grid levels
- Lot Increase Coefficient: Sets trade sizing logic across the grid
Higher values = faster recovery, but smaller pullbacks needed to close positions
- DST / GMT Offset: Required for Strategy Tester, depending on broker timezone
- News Filter Settings:
- Enable/disable per news impact level
- Set freeze times before/after events
Testing and Stability
- Backtesting: Real tick data, multi-year span
- Live Testing: In sync with backtest behavior
- Ongoing Updates: Ensures ongoing alignment with live conditions
Operation Tips
- Use a dedicated account for Disruptor EA only
- Withdraw profits and rebates regularly to reduce exposure
- Use a reliable VPS to ensure uninterrupted execution
- Avoid manual interference with grid trades
Community and Support
- Direct live support (no bots): Chat here
- Help with:
- Setup and installation
- Broker & VPS selection
- Strategy calibration
Opportunities
- Free real account testing — available under specific conditions (e.g., via partner brokers)
- Monthly rental — $149
- Managed account participation — for users without sufficient capital or broker access
Why Disruptor EA?
- Inspired by an actual discovery — not just theory
- Actively maintained and supported
- Transparent settings and logic
- Engaged community of real users
You’re not just installing a trading algorithm — you’re stepping into a story.
Make it yours.