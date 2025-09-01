Disruptor Gold EA

That day changed everything.

It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive.

It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning.

Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder: alpha_1803 . Mostly code — unreadable. Except for one file: a chart. Smooth. Controlled. Almost... intentional.

That night, I showed it to my husband, a developer. His eyes lit up. Whatever this was, it was no accident. It looked like a hidden structure — a signal.

R.D. was gone. But the message remained.

We followed it.

Meet Disruptor EA

An algorithm built on a real discovery — a remarkably structured pattern found in forgotten code.

Disruptor EA is a grid-based expert advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

Currently optimized for gold only; other pairs may be added in future updates.

Key Features

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: Any (M1/M2 recommended for visual clarity)
  • Strategy: Grid-based
    While grid trading is a known method, Disruptor EA introduces a custom logic that governs how new trades are placed in the grid — that’s the core innovation.
  • Stop Loss: Not used — risk is managed via capital allocation
  • Profit Targets: Optional limits for daily, weekly, and monthly targets — once hit, trading pauses automatically
  • News Filter:
    • Built-in historical archive (since 2007)
    • Auto-updated live news via ForexFactory
    • Visual freeze zones shown on chart (color-coded rectangles)
    • Details: News filter reference

Trading Environment

Broker Tolerance:
Disruptor EA is not highly sensitive to broker specifics, but optimal results may be influenced by lower spreads and commissions.

Deposits:

  • Standard accounts: $100,000 recommended
  • Cent accounts: $1,000 minimum
  • Suitable for ECN and cent-type accounts

Risk Characteristics:

  • With default lot size (0.01 per $100,000), exposure is moderate
  • Larger capital may offer greater resilience
  • Smaller capital may yield higher variance and should be treated accordingly

Note: Always use only funds you are comfortable allocating to algorithmic strategies.

User Settings (Fully Adjustable)

  • Magic Number: For managing EA’s trades
  • Lot Size: Primary risk control
    • Recommended: 0.01 per $100,000
    • Adjustable proportionally
  • Profit Targets: Daily / Weekly / Monthly
  • Profit Size Coefficient: Controls the overall take-profit level across grid
  • Step Size Coefficient: Determines distance between grid levels
  • Lot Increase Coefficient: Sets trade sizing logic across the grid
    Higher values = faster recovery, but smaller pullbacks needed to close positions
  • DST / GMT Offset: Required for Strategy Tester, depending on broker timezone
  • News Filter Settings:
    • Enable/disable per news impact level
    • Set freeze times before/after events

Testing and Stability

  • Backtesting: Real tick data, multi-year span
  • Live Testing: In sync with backtest behavior
  • Ongoing Updates: Ensures ongoing alignment with live conditions

Operation Tips

  • Use a dedicated account for Disruptor EA only
  • Withdraw profits and rebates regularly to reduce exposure
  • Use a reliable VPS to ensure uninterrupted execution
  • Avoid manual interference with grid trades

Community and Support

  • Direct live support (no bots): Chat here
  • Help with:
    • Setup and installation
    • Broker & VPS selection
    • Strategy calibration

Opportunities

  • Free real account testing — available under specific conditions (e.g., via partner brokers)
  • Monthly rental — $149
  • Managed account participation — for users without sufficient capital or broker access

Why Disruptor EA?

  • Inspired by an actual discovery — not just theory
  • Actively maintained and supported
  • Transparent settings and logic
  • Engaged community of real users

You’re not just installing a trading algorithm — you’re stepping into a story.

Make it yours.

