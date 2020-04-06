AuricDynamiX

AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot
I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version 


Overview
AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk management.

The name "Auric" is derived from "Aurum", the Latin word for gold, while "DynamiX" represents adaptability and precision in trading. This EA intelligently adjusts to market fluctuations and optimizes trade entries to maximize profitability.

Key Features
Gold & Forex Optimization: Specifically designed for XAU/USD and major forex currency pairs.
Dynamic Trade Execution: Adapts to market conditions for optimized entries and exits.
Momentum & Trend Analysis: Uses advanced AI to track breakouts and reversals.
Smart Risk Management: Ensures capital protection with adaptive lot sizing and stop-loss strategies.

Optimized for M15 & M5 Timeframes: Ideal for scalping and mid-term trading.


Technical Information
Timeframe: M15, H1
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:500
Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: XAU/USD & Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)


Why Choose AuricDynamiX?
AuricDynamiX combines precision in gold trading with dynamic market adaptability, allowing traders to capitalize on high-momentum movements and trend reversals while maintaining minimal risk. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this EA adjusts its execution strategy for optimal results.

Trade Smarter with AuricDynamiX – Precision and Adaptability for Maximum Profitability.

