Super Candle

INTRODUCTION:

· This EA trades according to the color of the candle. If a candle with a green body appears, a buy position is opened, if a candle with a red body appears, a sell position is opened. It works very sensitively and automatically, following the color of the candle.

· You do not need to analyze the market. If a candle with a long body appears, additional positions are opened and the profit is increased. If a candle with a long tail appears, the profit protection and stop loss functions work and protect the account.

· You do not need to make assumptions or analyze. There is no possibility of losing money if the analysis deviates from the price movement. It will only work sensitively, following the price movement.

· You can set the EA to run at any time you want. To do this, you can enable the Time filter function. At the start time and minute, a position will be opened, and at the end time and minute, all open positions will be closed and the EA will not work again.

· You can run it on multiple pairs at the same time. At this time, the EA will only spend the percentage of your account that you set and is protected from risking your account. If you are running on multiple pairs, enter the number of pairs that the EA is running on in the Number of pairs to trade section.

· If you need to close open positions very quickly, it is enough to set the "Close all positions" command to True.

· You can work on gold, crypto, currency pairs. You only need to correctly set the Entry Distance depending on the type of product.

ADVICE:

· It is effective to run it during high market hours. When the price is moving up and down strongly during high market hours, it works very sensitively, following the color of the candlesticks, so you can make a lot of profit.

· Use the time filter to start and stop the EA between certain hours. You can run the EA during the opening, closing of the market, and during news.

· The most important setting is the Entry Distance, which you should avoid setting too low or too high. For gold, if you set the Entry Distance to 1, a new position will be opened for every 1 USD movement. In the test, Entry Distance-3, Time Frame-M30 , H1 worked profitably on gold during news hours.

Good luck with your trading.

It is recommended that you choose parameter values ​​based on your trading style, time frame, market movement, and product characteristics. Entry Distance setting instructions:

Entry distance (depending on the symbol) distance between positions /Gold 1-5, crypto 8-20, EUR/USD etc 0.0001-0.001 etc./







