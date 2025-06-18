WH SMC Indicator MT4

Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower 
all the Smart Money Concepts in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need.

MT5 Version :  WH SMC Indicator MT5

*This Price For Limited Number of Copies. 


Features: 

Main Section:

  • User-Friendly Panel (GUI): Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platform with a clean, intuitive display.

  • Analysis TimeFrame: Select the Analysis from monthly down to 1 minutes TimeFrame.

  • Previous Candle High/Low: Show / Hide the previous candle high and low for multiple timeFrame

  • Break of Structure (BoS) : detects the break of market structure 

  • Change of Character (CHoCH) Detection: Identify shifts in market sentiment with the CHoCH feature, helping you anticipate reversals and capitalize on new trends.

  • Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) : detects the market key levels for the HH and LL .

  • Premium - Discount and Equilibrium : show or hide the zone of interest. 

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) : detect the fair value gaps in the market.

  • ZigZag 

  • CandleTimer

  • Alerts : catch all the main events in the market . 

MultiTF Section :

  • Display the recent market status of Bos and CHoCH with the direction of the multi TimeFrame Analysis ( up to 4 TimeFrames Selection).  

  • MultiTF Alerts

Sessions Section :

  • Aisa , London and New York session display .
  • Custom Session selection (start Hour - End Hour) .
  • Sessions (LineStyle -Labels - Fill Zone - Alerts) .

Signal Section :

  • PinBar 
  • Engulfing CandleStick Pattern.
  • Signal Customization and alerts .
  • More Signal Features will be add in the future).

Who Is This For?

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator is your ultimate companion for navigating the complexities of the financial markets.
It’s perfect for traders who value precision, efficiency, and a systematic approach to trading.


Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your trading experience. The SMC Indicator is your key to unlocking consistent profitability and mastering market structure and (smc).
Download now and start trading with confidence!

Contact me directly if you have any question or suggestions . 


Önerilen ürünler
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
ForexGumpOopster
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
ForexGumpOopster - this indicator was developed to determine the trend direction and price pivot points on the H1, H4, D1 timeframes. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. For the EURUSD currency pair, the time frame H1, H4, D1 is recommended in the indicator settings to change the parameter "smooth = 5". This indicator is well suited for traders who trade on the scalping system. The arrows on the screen indicate the points of price reversal, and the lines indicate the directio
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama", Yeniden Çizilme Yok. - WPR, scalping için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, WPR osilatörünün Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Gösterge, fiyat düzeltmelerini çok erken görme fırsatı sunar. - Bu göstergeyi parametreler aracılığıyla ayarlamak çok kolaydır, herhangi bir zaman diliminde kullanılabilir. - Resimlerde Alış ve Satış giriş koşullarını görebilirsiniz. - Alış
LE Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
Göstergeler
LE Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
SignalPriceCrossingChartObjects
Christian Anton Schluessel
Göstergeler
Signal Indicator when price is crossing  Trend Lines Horizontal Lines Rectangles Works on all timeframes and with all instruments. Multiple notification types Arrows on Chart Alert box Journal Log File Log Specific Sound Email Notification (must be configured in Terminal - please review MT4 docs) Push Notification   (must be configured in Terminal - please review MT4 docs) Draw your trend lines, horizontal lines or rectangles onto your chart. Select an object and bring up its properties and type
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Great Indicator
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Göstergeler
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Fractal Pro
Mikhail Nazarenko
Göstergeler
Fractal Pro   is a professional version of the display of fractals with additional filtering. Visualizes fractals by price and volume. Suitable for defining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intra-day, mid-term trading. Fractals - candles on which the price turned in the opposite direction. Volumetric fractal is an extremum not only in price, but also maximum in volume. Features Visualizes the location of price reversals. Marks candles that are fractals both in price and volum
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Singal Engulfing Candle
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Göstergeler
Indicador: Engulfing Candle Strategy  El indicador "Engulfing Candle Strategy"! Este indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 4 identifica y resalta automáticamente las formaciones de velas "Engulfing", una poderosa señal técnica utilizada por traders de todo el mundo. ¿Qué es una vela "Engulfing"? Una vela "Engulfing" es una formación de dos velas consecutivas en un gráfico de precios. La primera vela es más pequeña y está completamente contenida dentro del rango de la segunda vela, que es sign
TurnPoint indicator MT4
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Göstergeler
TurnPoint Indicator – Market Reversal & Trend Signal Tool The TurnPoint Indicator is designed to help traders identify potential turning points and key levels in the market. By analyzing price action, it highlights areas where reversals or continuations are likely to occur, allowing traders to anticipate trend changes more effectively. This tool incorporates advanced logic to filter signals, reducing noise and false alerts. Users can choose between breakout and pullback modes, depending on thei
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Combined MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
Welcome to Investment Castle products   This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels   using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick pattern
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Göstergeler
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Göstergeler
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Ultimate Pattern Builder Indicator
NIKO TORI
Göstergeler
Ultimate pattern builder indicator Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks (+ special fourth). This indicator is special because you can create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns , or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you. With this indicator you can learn how to build candles, testing it in strategy tester and get marked new candles on realtime charts, ho
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Tin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
The Tin indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of foreign exchange market analysis is to determine the trend, which is the sustainable direction of price movement. To do this, the Tin indicator uses algorithms that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend. A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Typically, a trend persists for a long time before abruptly changing dir
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Currency Index Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
8 büyük para biriminin mevcut gücü Benim   #1 Çok işlevli araç:  66+ özellik içerir, bu gösterge dahil  |   Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa bana ulaşın   |    MT5 sürümü Gösterge ayrı bir pencerede görüntülenir, grafiğin herhangi bir yerine taşınabilir. Giriş ayarlarında   şu ayarları yapabilirsiniz: Arayüz teması : koyu / beyaz; Önek ve sonek， brokerınızın döviz çiftlerinde varsa: (örneğin, sembol "EURUSD .pro " ise, lütfen " .pro "'yu sonek olarak ayarlayın); Panel boyutu Yazı tipi boyutu ``` ​​​
Price Line
Nikolay Likhovid
5 (1)
Göstergeler
High, Low, Open, Close — isn't this too much? Sometimes you need a unique history of prices. But if choose one thing, you lose the rest. Smoothing also leads to data loss. Often you lose one of the most important market details: information about extremes. It is due to the preservation of information about the highs and lows, the correct "smoothing" for the history of price is a zigzag. But zigzags also have drawbacks — they do not provide intermediate values. The Price Line indicator solves thi
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.76 (29)
Göstergeler
Benzersiz Adil Değer Açığı MT5 Göstergemiz (FVG) ile daha önce hiç olmadığı gibi bir ticaret deneyimi yaşayın Sınıfının en iyisi olarak kabul edilen bu MQL5 piyasa göstergesi, sıradanlığın ötesine geçiyor. Yatırımcılara piyasa dinamikleri hakkında eşsiz bir doğruluk ve içgörü düzeyi sunuyoruz. EA Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 SMC Tabanlı Gösterge:   WH SMC Indicator MT5 Özellikler: Sınıfının En İyisi Adil Değer Farkı Analizi. Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Desteği. Özelleştirme. Gerçek zamanlı uy
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Son derece etkili Adil Değer Açığı Göstergesine dayanan son teknoloji Uzman Danışmanımızı (EA) tanıtıyoruz. Hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için gelişmiş algoritmalardan yararlanır. her türlü işlem fırsatından yararlanmanızı sağlıyoruz. Satın Alma Sonrasında Kullanım Kılavuzu (.pdf) için   BANA ULAŞIN MT4 Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Temel Özellikler: Adil Değer Açığı Tespiti Otomatik   İşlem. Çok
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Uzman Danışmanlar
Son derece etkili Adil Değer Açığı Göstergesine dayanan son teknoloji Uzman Danışmanımızı (EA) tanıtıyoruz. Hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için gelişmiş algoritmalardan yararlanır. her türlü işlem fırsatından yararlanmanızı sağlıyoruz. Satın Alma Sonrasında Kullanım Kılavuzu (.pdf) için   BANA ULAŞIN MT5 Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Temel Özellikler: Adil Değer Açığı Tespiti Otomatik   İşlem. Çok
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinize manuel olarak Fibonacci seviyeleri çizmekten sıkıldınız mı? Ticaretinizdeki temel destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemenin uygun ve etkili bir yolunu mu arıyorsunuz? Başka yerde arama!   Otomatik fibonacci   seviyeleri   yapan nihai MetaTrader 5 göstergesi olan DrawFib Pro ile tanışın       grafikleriniz üzerinde çizim yapar ve bu seviyeler aşıldığında zamanında uyarılar sağlar. DrawFib Pro ile ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirebilir, zamandan tasarruf edebilir ve daha bilinçli
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.36 (11)
Göstergeler
Benzersiz Adil Değer Açığı MT4 Göstergemiz (FVG) ile daha önce hiç olmadığı gibi bir ticaret deneyimi yaşayın Sınıfının en iyisi olarak kabul edilen bu MQL5 piyasa göstergesi, sıradanlığın ötesine geçiyor. Yatırımcılara piyasa dinamikleri hakkında eşsiz bir doğruluk ve içgörü düzeyi sunuyoruz. EA Sürümü:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 SMC Tabanlı Gösterge:   WH SMC Indicator MT4 Özellikler: Sınıfının En İyisi Adil Değer Farkı Analizi. Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi desteği. Özelleştirme. Gerçek zamanlı u
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT5 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü: Price Wave  EA MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   Price Wave Pattern MT4
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Gelişmiş Gartley Modeli tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Bu gösterge, fiyat yapısının HH ve LL'sine ve Fibonacci Seviyelerine göre gartley desenini tespit eder ve belirli fib seviyeleri karşılandığında gösterge, deseni grafikte gösterir. MT4 Sürümü:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **Bu Gösterge, tüm model tanımayı içeren   Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5   kombinasyonunun   bir parçasıdır.** Özellikler : Gartley modelini yüksek   doğrulukla   tespit etmek için Gelişmiş Algoritma. Çok   Hızlı
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Piyasa aralıklarını hassasiyet ve güvenle belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış uzman bir danışman olan   Range Breakout EA   ile breakout işlemlerinin potansiyelinden yararlanın. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Varsayılan Girişler       EURUSD - 1. Yarıyıl   . Temel Özellikler: Dinamik Aralık Algılama:   Tercih ettiğiniz zaman dilimlerine ve temel seviyelere göre piyasa aralıklarını otomatik olarak belirler. Breakout Onay Mantığ
WH Trend Continuation MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Kârlı pazar trendlerini kaçırmaktan bıktınız mı? Trend devamlılıklarını hassasiyet ve doğrulukla tanımlayabilen güvenilir bir aracınız olmasını ister miydiniz? Başka yerde arama! Trend Devam Göstergemiz, ticaret stratejinizi güçlendirmek ve oyunun bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olmak için burada. Trend Devam Göstergesi, tüccarların çeşitli finansal piyasalardaki trend devam modellerini belirlemesine ve onaylamasına yardımcı olmak için özel olarak oluşturulmuş güçlü bir araçtır. İster hiss
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinize manuel olarak Fibonacci seviyeleri çizmekten sıkıldınız mı? Ticaretinizdeki temel destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemenin uygun ve etkili bir yolunu mu arıyorsunuz? Başka yerde arama!   Otomatik fibonacci   seviyeleri   yapan nihai MetaTrader 4 göstergesi olan DrawFib Pro ile tanışın       grafikleriniz üzerinde çizim yapar ve bu seviyeler aşıldığında zamanında uyarılar sağlar. DrawFib Pro ile ticaret stratejilerinizi geliştirebilir, zamandan tasarruf edebilir ve daha bilinçli
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Grafiklerinizde trend çizgileri çizme   sürecini otomatikleştiren yenilikçi MT5 göstergesi Auto Trendline ile tanışın. Manüel olarak trend çizgileri çizmenin sıkıcı ve zaman alan işine elveda deyin ve Auto Trendline'ın işi sizin için yapmasına izin verin! * Size talimatları ve adım adım kılavuzu   göndermek için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin  . Gelişmiş algoritması ile Otomatik Trend Çizgisi sizin için trend çizgilerini otomatik olarak algılar ve çizerek zamandan ve emekten tas
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Üç Çizgili Vuruş Göstergesi       MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için. Bu gelişmiş araç, piyasadaki olası geri dönüşleri hassas ve kolay bir şekilde belirlemenize yardımcı olmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, bu gösterge işlem kararlarınızı iyileştirebilir ve karınızı maksimize edebilir. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Temel Özellikler: Doğru Ters Dönüş Sinyalleri   : Teknik analizde kanıtlanmış bir mum formasyonu olan üç çizgili vuruş formasyonuna daya
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT4 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz     ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü :   Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 sürümü:   Price Wave Patter
FREE
WH Order Block MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Welcome to order block indicator – your complete solution for identifying high-probability zones using order blocks , BOS (Break of Structure) , and CHOCH (Change of Character) . Designed for precision and speed, this tool gives you the edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones just like the pros. Features : Automatic Order Block Detection:  Effortlessly identifies valid bullish and bearish order blocks based on price structure and market behavior. BOS & CHOCH Detection:  Buil
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için   WH   Trading Sessions MT5   göstergesiyle işlem hassasiyetinizi artırın! Bu güçlü araç, önemli piyasa seanslarını zahmetsizce görselleştirmenize ve yönetmenize yardımcı olur. Temelli   açık :   WH SMC Göstergesi MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   WH Ticaret Oturumları MT4 Temel Özellikler: Etkileşimli GUI Paneli   –   Asya, Londra ve New York   işlem seansları arasında kolayca seçim yapın ve geçiş yapın. Özelleştirilebilir Uyarılar ve Ayarlar   – Sezgisel   Seçenekler Sekmesiyle   göster
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge ünlü fraktal göstergeye dayanmaktadır ancak çok fazla özelleştirme   ve esnekliğe sahiptir. bu, trendin tersine döndüğünü tespit etmek ve kar potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkarmak için güçlü bir araçtır. Gelişmiş özellikleri ve kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için en iyi seçimdir. MT4 Sürümü:   Ultimate Fractals MT4 Özellikler : Özelleştirilebilir Fraktal Mum sayısı. Ters Hatlar. Özelleştirilebilir Ayarlar. Kullanıcı dostu arayüz. Ana Parametreler: Soldaki
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge ünlü fraktal göstergeye dayanmaktadır ancak çok fazla özelleştirme   ve esnekliğe sahiptir. bu, trendin tersine döndüğünü tespit etmek ve kar potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkarmak için güçlü bir araçtır. Gelişmiş özellikleri ve kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için en iyi seçimdir. MT5 Sürümü:   Ultimate Fractals MT5 Özellikler : Özelleştirilebilir Fraktal Mum sayısı. Ters Hatlar. Özelleştirilebilir Ayarlar. Kullanıcı dostu arayüz. Ana Parametreler: Soldaki
FREE
WH Range BreakOut MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Son teknoloji MQL5 göstergemiz Range BreakOut MT5 ile ticaretin yeni bir boyutunun kilidini açın Bu güçlü araç, fiyat hareketlerinin belirlenmiş aralıkların dışına çıkması durumunda bunları tespit etmek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmıştır. Finans piyasalarının dinamik dünyasında başarılı olmak için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz hassasiyeti ve güveni size sağlıyoruz. MT4 Sürümü   :   WH Range BreakOut MT4 Özellikler: Doğru Menzil Tespiti. Çoklu Semboller ve Çoklu Zaman Dilimleri (Tarayıcı). Gerç
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA, otomatik ticaret için Fibonacci düzeltme ve uzatma seviyelerinin gücünden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmış, son teknoloji ürünü bir uzman danışmandır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, AutoFib EA işlem stratejinizi hassasiyet ve verimlilikle güçlendirir. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ayarı testinize göre ayarlayın       sonuçlar. Sorularınız mı var? çekinmeyin       sormak. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik İşlem:       Fibonacci seviyelerine göre alım ve sa
FREE
WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için   ThreeLine Strike Göstergesi   . Bu gelişmiş araç, piyasadaki olası geri dönüşleri hassas ve kolay bir şekilde belirlemenize yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, bu gösterge işlem kararlarınızı iyileştirebilir ve karınızı maksimize edebilir. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Temel Özellikler: Doğru Ters Dönüş Sinyalleri   : Teknik analizde kanıtlanmış bir mum formasyonu olan üç çizgili vuruş formasyonuna dayana
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Gelişmiş Gartley Modeli tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Bu gösterge, fiyat yapısının HH ve LL'sine ve Fibonacci Düzeylerine dayalı gartley desenini tespit eder ve belirli fib seviyeleri karşılandığında, gösterge grafiği grafikte gösterir. MT5 Sürümü:   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **Bu Gösterge,   kombinasyonun   bir parçasıdır   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4   Tüm model tanımayı içeren .** Özellikler : Gartley paternini yüksek ile tespit etmek için Gelişmiş Algoritma       Doğruluk Çok
FREE
WH Range BreakOut EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Uzman Danışmanlar
Piyasa aralıklarını hassasiyet ve güvenle belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış uzman bir danışman olan   Range Breakout EA   ile breakout işlemlerinin potansiyelinden yararlanın. Contact Me     After Purchase to Send you a     PDF Manual     and .Set Files. ** Varsayılan Girişler       EURUSD - 1. Yarıyıl   . Temel Özellikler: Dinamik Aralık Algılama:   Tercih ettiğiniz zaman dilimlerine ve temel seviyelere göre piyasa aralıklarını otomatik olarak belirler. Breakout Onay Mantığ
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Son teknoloji MQL4 göstergemiz Range BreakOut MT4 ile ticaretin yeni bir boyutunun kilidini açın Bu güçlü araç, fiyat hareketlerinin belirlenmiş aralıkların dışına çıkması durumunda bunları tespit etmek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmıştır. Finans piyasalarının dinamik dünyasında başarılı olmak için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz hassasiyeti ve güveni size sağlıyoruz. MT5 Sürümü   :   WH Range BreakOut MT5 Özellikler: Doğru Menzil Tespiti. Çoklu Semboller ve Çoklu Zaman Dilimleri (Tarayıcı).
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi şu şekilde artırın:       WH   Ticaret Seansları MT4       MetaTrader 4 için gösterge! Bu güçlü araç, önemli piyasa seanslarını zahmetsizce görselleştirmenize ve yönetmenize yardımcı olur. Temelinde:   WH SMC Göstergesi MT4 MT5 Sürümü :   WH Ticaret Oturumları MT5 Temel Özellikler: Etkileşimli GUI Paneli       – Kolayca seçim yapın ve aralarında geçiş yapın       Asya, Londra ve New York       ticaret seansları. Özelleştirilebilir Uyarılar ve Ayarlar       – Göstergeyi
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma göstergesine hoş geldiniz Gartley modeli, Yarasa modeli ve Cypher modeli, tacirler tarafından piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için kullanılan popüler teknik analiz araçlarıdır. Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma Göstergemiz, piyasaları taramak ve bu modelleri gerçek zamanlı olarak belirlemek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan güçlü bir araçtır. Ultimate Harmonic Patterns tanıma Göstergemiz ile, bu popüler modellere dayalı potansiyel tic
WH Twin Peak Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Twin Peak Göstergesi MT4'e Hoş Geldiniz --(Çift Üst/Alt)-- Çift Üst ve Alt Göstergesi, piyasadaki potansiyel ters dönüş modellerini belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Fiyatın neredeyse eşit yükseklikte iki ardışık tepe veya dip yaptığı ve ardından ters yönde bir fiyat hareketinin olduğu alanları tanımlar. Bu model, piyasanın ivme kaybettiğini ve trendin tersine dönmesi için hazır olabileceğini gösteriyor. Özellikler: Otomatik grafik ek açıklamaları: Gösterge, grafikte
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt