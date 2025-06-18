WH SMC Indicator MT4

Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower 
all the Smart Money Concepts in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need.

MT5 Version :  WH SMC Indicator MT5

*This Price For Limited Number of Copies. 


Features: 

Main Section:

  • User-Friendly Panel (GUI): Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platform with a clean, intuitive display.

  • Analysis TimeFrame: Select the Analysis from monthly down to 1 minutes TimeFrame.

  • Previous Candle High/Low: Show / Hide the previous candle high and low for multiple timeFrame

  • Break of Structure (BoS) : detects the break of market structure 

  • Change of Character (CHoCH) Detection: Identify shifts in market sentiment with the CHoCH feature, helping you anticipate reversals and capitalize on new trends.

  • Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) : detects the market key levels for the HH and LL .

  • Premium - Discount and Equilibrium : show or hide the zone of interest. 

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) : detect the fair value gaps in the market.

  • ZigZag 

  • CandleTimer

  • Alerts : catch all the main events in the market . 

MultiTF Section :

  • Display the recent market status of Bos and CHoCH with the direction of the multi TimeFrame Analysis ( up to 4 TimeFrames Selection).  

  • MultiTF Alerts

Sessions Section :

  • Aisa , London and New York session display .
  • Custom Session selection (start Hour - End Hour) .
  • Sessions (LineStyle -Labels - Fill Zone - Alerts) .

Signal Section :

  • PinBar 
  • Engulfing CandleStick Pattern.
  • Signal Customization and alerts .
  • More Signal Features will be add in the future).

Who Is This For?

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator is your ultimate companion for navigating the complexities of the financial markets.
It’s perfect for traders who value precision, efficiency, and a systematic approach to trading.


Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your trading experience. The SMC Indicator is your key to unlocking consistent profitability and mastering market structure and (smc).
Download now and start trading with confidence!

Contact me directly if you have any question or suggestions . 


