TurnPoint indicator MT4

TurnPoint Indicator – Market Reversal & Trend Signal Tool

The TurnPoint Indicator is designed to help traders identify potential turning points and key levels in the market. By analyzing price action, it highlights areas where reversals or continuations are likely to occur, allowing traders to anticipate trend changes more effectively.

This tool incorporates advanced logic to filter signals, reducing noise and false alerts. Users can choose between breakout and pullback modes, depending on their trading style and market conditions. Additionally, the indicator includes customizable visual signals and alerts, making it easy to spot trading opportunities directly on the chart.

The TurnPoint Indicator works across all timeframes and symbols, making it suitable for forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. It can be used as a standalone signal generator or as a confirmation tool in combination with other strategies. With configurable alert options – including sound, popup, and push notifications – traders can stay informed in real-time without constantly monitoring the charts.

By using the TurnPoint Indicator, traders gain a clearer perspective on market direction and potential reversal zones, helping them make more informed entry and exit decisions.



TurnPoint calculates key levels in points, not pips, so you need to adjust the level size according to the instrument. For example, for DAX, a level of around 200 may be appropriate, while for XTIUSD (Crude Oil), a level around 4 could be used. This flexibility ensures accurate signals across various symbols and markets.

The indicator uses the Period_Number parameter to define the number of bars for calculation, making it fully adaptable to any market, whether you are trading indices, commodities, or other instruments.



