F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
- Experts
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
- Versão: 4.0
- Atualizado: 1 fevereiro 2025
- Ativações: 15
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system.
This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts.
Key Features
Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies and trades range breakouts with high accuracy
Direct Execution Logic – Avoids pending orders; executes trades immediately upon signal confirmation
Multi-Instrument Support – Optimized for symbols like EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD
Custom Risk Management – Includes risk-based lot sizing, stop loss logic, and optional equity protection
Broker-Aware Engine – Auto-adjusts for different MT5 broker specifications
How It Works
Range Scanning: The EA analyzes market structure on the selected timeframe (such as M15 or H1) to define breakouts
Entry Precision: Calculates spread, slippage, and dynamic thresholds to control entry timing
-
Risk Control: Built-in logic helps respect defined drawdown limits and position sizing aligned with evaluation environments
Recommended Settings
Minimum Account Balance: $500
Best Timeframes: M15 or H1
Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD
Risk Per Trade: Adjustable from 0.5% to 2 percent
What’s Included
Expert Advisor (Latest Version: 4.0, Updated February 2025)
Step-by-Step Setup Guide
Free Future Updates
Support provided via MQL5 comments or private message system
Important Notes
This EA does not guarantee challenge success or profitability
Backtest thoroughly and use on a demo account before trading live
Follow your personal risk management and trading rules
The EA does not include external links, pop-ups, or advertising
Activations and Updates
Manual updates available via your MQL5 profile under "Purchases"
Activations are bound to your device's hardware and operating system
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is ideal for traders looking for structured breakout trading with automated risk and precision.
I purchased this EA expecting a serious, ready-to-use trading system for FTMO challenges or real accounts. Unfortunately, this product turned out to be a complete scam in disguise. Upon purchase, there was no .set file provided. I had to wait 2 days to receive a so-called “optimized” configuration for XAUUSD H1. After testing it thoroughly using tick data (Eightcap broker) on MetaTrader 5, the results were extremely poor: • The EA shows no performance before late 2023, and then suddenly becomes profitable in a very narrow time window. • Over a longer period (2019–2025), the equity curve is unstable, inconsistent, and mostly losing. • This is a classic case of overfitting, designed to trick buyers with impressive backtests on limited data. Even worse, there is no robustness testing whatsoever: • No Monte Carlo simulation, • No What-If testing, • No Walk Forward analysis, • No Out-of-Sample validation (OOS). From what I can see, this EA was likely auto-generated using ChatGPT or a basic EA builder, with no real trading logic or serious development effort. It gives a false sense of profitability but is completely unusable in live trading. It fails to meet any serious standard in algorithmic trading. I’m extremely disappointed. I’ve requested a refund, and I’m posting this review to warn other traders before they fall into the same trap. Avoid this EA. It is not professional in any way.
