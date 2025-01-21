F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system.

This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts.

Key Features

Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies and trades range breakouts with high accuracy

Direct Execution Logic – Avoids pending orders; executes trades immediately upon signal confirmation

Multi-Instrument Support – Optimized for symbols like EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD

Custom Risk Management – Includes risk-based lot sizing, stop loss logic, and optional equity protection

Broker-Aware Engine – Auto-adjusts for different MT5 broker specifications

How It Works

Range Scanning: The EA analyzes market structure on the selected timeframe (such as M15 or H1) to define breakouts

Entry Precision: Calculates spread, slippage, and dynamic thresholds to control entry timing

Risk Control: Built-in logic helps respect defined drawdown limits and position sizing aligned with evaluation environments

Recommended Settings

Minimum Account Balance: $500

Best Timeframes: M15 or H1

Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD

Risk Per Trade: Adjustable from 0.5% to 2 percent

What’s Included

Expert Advisor (Latest Version: 4.0, Updated February 2025)

Step-by-Step Setup Guide

Free Future Updates

Support provided via MQL5 comments or private message system

Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee challenge success or profitability

Backtest thoroughly and use on a demo account before trading live

Follow your personal risk management and trading rules

The EA does not include external links, pop-ups, or advertising

Activations and Updates

Manual updates available via your MQL5 profile under "Purchases"

Activations are bound to your device's hardware and operating system

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is ideal for traders looking for structured breakout trading with automated risk and precision.



