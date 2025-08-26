Ultimate Signal Generator MTF
- Ibrahim Kisioglu
- Sürüm: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe EMA Momentum Filter — Version 1.0
This indicator is designed to help traders evaluate short-term EMA crossovers in the context of higher timeframe momentum. Its purpose is to reduce noise and highlight setups that align with the broader market trend.
How it works:
-
On the main chart, arrows appear when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA on the current timeframe, provided that higher timeframe momentum confirms the direction.
-
In the subwindow, a histogram displays the difference between the higher timeframe EMAs. Green bars indicate strengthening upward momentum, while red bars indicate weakening or downward momentum.
-
Signals are generated only on closed bars of the active timeframe, ensuring alerts are based on confirmed data.
Signal logic:
-
Buy: Fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports upward movement.
-
Sell: Fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports downward movement.
Inputs and options:
-
Choice of higher timeframe and price type.
-
Adjustable EMA periods for both higher and lower timeframes.
-
Filter modes: simple (one-bar check), strict (three-bar momentum confirmation), or momentum-only.
-
Options to show/hide arrows, plot EMA lines, and enable alerts.
Notes:
-
Higher timeframe data continues updating until its bar closes, so histogram values may change during bar formation.
-
All alerts are based on closed bars of the active timeframe.
-
This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict or guarantee results.
