Ultimate Signal Generator MTF

H4 candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the four hour timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the closed H4 candles on the chart. It does not show the last unclosed H4 candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the four hour period) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper. The most efficient way to use on the M5 and M15 charts, but you