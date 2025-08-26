Ultimate Signal Generator MTF

Multi-Timeframe EMA Momentum Filter — Version 1.0

This indicator is designed to help traders evaluate short-term EMA crossovers in the context of higher timeframe momentum. Its purpose is to reduce noise and highlight setups that align with the broader market trend.

How it works:

  • On the main chart, arrows appear when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA on the current timeframe, provided that higher timeframe momentum confirms the direction.

  • In the subwindow, a histogram displays the difference between the higher timeframe EMAs. Green bars indicate strengthening upward momentum, while red bars indicate weakening or downward momentum.

  • Signals are generated only on closed bars of the active timeframe, ensuring alerts are based on confirmed data.

Signal logic:

  • Buy: Fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports upward movement.

  • Sell: Fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports downward movement.

Inputs and options:

  • Choice of higher timeframe and price type.

  • Adjustable EMA periods for both higher and lower timeframes.

  • Filter modes: simple (one-bar check), strict (three-bar momentum confirmation), or momentum-only.

  • Options to show/hide arrows, plot EMA lines, and enable alerts.

Notes:

  • Higher timeframe data continues updating until its bar closes, so histogram values may change during bar formation.

  • All alerts are based on closed bars of the active timeframe.

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict or guarantee results.


Filtrele:
lisi
1445
lisi 2025.08.31 07:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1784
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.08.31 11:24
thanks lisi
hope it helps
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
579
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.08.27 08:57 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1784
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.08.31 11:25
Thanks Jimmy
İncelemeye yanıt