High Low Start

TRADE FROM LEVELS ACCORDING TO YOUR PARAMETERS!

This Expert Advisor trades from support and resistance levels.

The maximum and Minimum prices are set in the input parameters.





Input parameters:

Selecttimeframe - setting the timeframe for the maximum and minimum prices

How does it work? It's very simple - if you set a Monthly One, then the robot will trade at Max. and Min. prices that were last month

For example, if you trade in the month of June, then the robot will find the maximum and minimum prices for May (for the last month)

It is the same with other Timeframes.





Recommendations:

Test working with different settings. But I recommend using the monthly timeframe in the robot settings.





Sincerely, NoVak Production.