RSI PRO version

An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy.
A grid robot equipped with a Martingale system.

Input parameters:
Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit.
Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here)
The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. By default, the period is 14, levels 70 and 30.
Mult is the lot multiplier for subsequent catch-ups.
Magic number and Max. spread.

Recommendations:
It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher.
On the minute with extreme caution. It is better to check on a tester.
Be careful with the lot multiplier too. The recommended range is 1-2.

Sincerely, NoVak Production.
