Trade Flow
- Yardımcı programlar
- Maksim Novikov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
🚀 Trade Flow — Everything for Trading in One Window
No more need for 5 programs — now everything is here:
-
Quick trades with one click
-
Precise entries using lines on the chart
-
Smart closing of profitable or losing positions
-
Automatic trailing stop to protect profits
Why This Changes Everything:
Before, you wasted time on manual calculations, dialog boxes, and checks.
Now you just act — the panel does everything for you.
🎯 TRADE (Quick Trading)
What it is: Standard order opening with precise parameters
How it works:
-
Choose volume: fixed lot (0.01, 0.1, 1.0) OR % of deposit (risk management)
-
Specify Stop Loss and Take Profit in points: just enter numbers (100, 50, 200)
-
Press BUY or SELL: order opens instantly
-
System automatically calculates Risk/Reward: shows the risk-to-profit ratio
Example:
Lot = 0.1 | SL = 50 points | TP = 100 points → R/R = 2.0
Pressed BUY → position is opened with stop and take profit
🎨 LINES (Visual Trading)
What it is: Trading by dragging lines on the chart
How it works:
-
Choose mode:
-
MARKET — instant execution at the current price
-
PENDING — pending orders by the line
-
-
Drag lines onto the chart:
-
Green line (TP) — Take Profit level
-
Red line (SL) — Stop Loss level
-
White line (PENDING) — pending order activation price
-
-
The panel ITSELF determines the order type:
-
Lines above/below price → BUY/SELL
-
Lines in different combinations → BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, SELL LIMIT
-
-
Press the button (changes depending on the lines):
-
Can be "BUY", "SELL", "BUY LIMIT", "SELL STOP", etc.
-
The panel opens the correct order type automatically
-
Example situation:
Drag the white line BELOW the current price + the red line EVEN LOWER
The panel shows "BUY LIMIT"
Press → a Buy Limit pending order is placed
⚡ CLOSURE (Position Management)
What it is: Smart closing of open positions
How it works:
BUY BLOCK:
-
Close Buy Profit — close only profitable BUY positions
-
Close Buy Loss — close only losing BUY positions
-
Close Buy All — close ALL BUY positions
SELL BLOCK:
-
Close Sell Profit — close only profitable SELL positions
-
Close Sell Loss — close only losing SELL positions
-
Close Sell All — close ALL SELL positions
GENERAL:
-
CLOSE ALL — close ALL positions (both buys and sells)
-
Real-time P&L: shows current profit/loss
-
Color indication: green = profit, red = loss
Example:
There are 3 BUY positions: +$50, -$20, +$30
Press "Close Buy Profit" → positions at +$50 and +$30 are closed
The losing position (-$20) remains open
🚀 TRAILING (Trailing Stop)
What it is: Automatic movement of stop-loss following the price
How it works:
-
STEP 1 — CHOOSE POSITIONS:
-
ALL — trail all positions
-
BUY — only BUY positions
-
SELL — only SELL positions
-
-
STEP 2 — CHOOSE MODE:
-
ONCE — move the stop once and stop
-
ON — constantly move the stop with the market
-
OFF — turn off trailing
-
-
STEP 3 — SET PARAMETERS:
-
Trail Stop = 100 — stop-loss distance from price (100 points)
-
Trail Step = 50 — movement step (every 50 points)
-
-
STEP 4 — PRESS APPLY:
-
System applies settings to selected positions
-
In ON mode, constantly monitors and moves stops
-
Example for a BUY position:
Price = 1.1000 | Trail Stop = 100 | Trail Step = 50
-
Stop is set at 1.0900 (price - 100 points)
-
Price goes to 1.1050 → stop moves to 1.0950 (+50 points)
-
Price goes to 1.1100 → stop moves to 1.1000 (+50 points)
-
If price reverses and reaches 1.1000 → position is closed
🎮 HOW IT LOOKS IN PRACTICE:
Scenario 1: Quick Trade
-
Opened panel → selected TRADE
-
Entered lot 0.1, SL 50, TP 100
-
Pressed BUY → trade is opened
-
After an hour pressed Close All → trade is closed
Scenario 2: Visual Trading
-
Opened panel → selected LINES → PENDING mode
-
Dragged lines onto the chart (activation price, stop, take profit)
-
Panel showed "BUY STOP"
-
Pressed → pending order is placed
-
When price reached the level → order activated
Scenario 3: Portfolio Management
-
Have 5 open positions
-
Opened CLOSURE → see: BUY +$150, SELL -$50
-
Pressed "Close Buy Profit" → closed profitable BUYs
-
Switched to TRAILING → selected ALL, ON mode
-
Set Trail Stop 80, Trail Step 40 → pressed APPLY
-
Now all positions are protected by trailing stop