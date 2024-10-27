Anubis EA: Precision Trading Crafted for Today’s Markets

Unlock unparalleled potential with Anubis EA, a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA integrates advanced candlestick analysis, dynamic risk management, and robust entry strategies, providing a powerful edge in your trading journey. From beginners to seasoned traders, Anubis EA’s adaptable, user-friendly design empowers users at every level to navigate complex market conditions with confidence.

Why Anubis EA Is the Preferred Choice for Traders

Comprehensive Feature Set: Anubis EA provides a broad range of tools, giving traders what they need to analyze trends, pinpoint entry and exit opportunities, and manage risk effectively. Advanced Candlestick Analysis: This EA meticulously analyzes candlestick patterns in real time, offering you detailed insights into potential trend shifts and price reversals. These signals are designed to cut through market noise, ensuring you make precise and timely decisions. Dynamic Entry and Exit Strategy: By strategically setting entry points with "Buy Stop" and "Sell Stop" orders, Anubis EA ensures you only enter positions when the market confirms strong momentum. This reduces false entries, helping you capitalize on true breakouts and trending movements. Tailored Risk Management: With Anubis EA’s flexible risk settings, you can customize your risk per trade, initial lot sizes, and even enable automated risk management based on account balance. This focus on risk management ensures consistent, reliable trading practices. Timing Control: Anubis EA allows you to specify trading hours, maximizing opportunities during peak market times while avoiding low-liquidity periods. This feature enhances performance by aligning trading activity with market conditions. Ongoing Development and Updates: Anubis EA is constantly refined based on market feedback, ensuring that it remains ahead of evolving trends and continues to deliver powerful results.

Recommended Pairs and Timeframes

: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and other high-liquidity pairs for smooth operation and optimal outcomes. Recommended Timeframe: Best suited for 5-minute charts, allowing for quick entries and accurate execution.

Core Settings and Customization Options

Anubis EA includes several configurable settings, giving you full control over its performance:

: Option to display a data table and customize the on-screen information. Money Management : Set risk percentage per trade and define the starting lot size to align with your trading goals.

: Set risk percentage per trade and define the starting lot size to align with your trading goals. Trading Configuration : Buy and Sell Orders : Adjust the number of active buy and sell orders. Take Profit and Stop Loss : Pre-set your desired profit and loss limits to protect your capital. Spread Filter : Define the maximum allowable spread for opening trades, ensuring favorable trading conditions.

: Time Control Settings: Designate start and stop hours for the EA to operate, allowing it to focus on your preferred market hours.

Anubis EA Parameter Settings

General Settings DisplayTable : Boolean - Enable or disable the display of the data table on the chart, providing an organized overview of current settings and trade information.

: Boolean - Enable or disable the display of the data table on the chart, providing an organized overview of current settings and trade information. EA Comment: String - Customize the label displayed on the chart and in trade history for easy identification of trades made by Anubis EA. Money Management Risk : Percentage - Defines the percentage of account balance risked per trade. This percentage helps determine the lot size, aligning with your overall risk tolerance.

: Percentage - Defines the percentage of account balance risked per trade. This percentage helps determine the lot size, aligning with your overall risk tolerance. OriginalLot : Decimal - Sets the initial lot size for trades if Money Management is disabled. Ideal for fixed-lot trading strategies.

: Decimal - Sets the initial lot size for trades if Money Management is disabled. Ideal for fixed-lot trading strategies. EnableMoneyManagement: Boolean - Activates automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage, providing a dynamic risk management solution. Trading Settings CountBuy : Integer - Maximum number of buy orders Anubis EA can open simultaneously, offering control over trade volume.

: Integer - Maximum number of buy orders Anubis EA can open simultaneously, offering control over trade volume. CountSell : Integer - Maximum number of sell orders allowed at one time.

: Integer - Maximum number of sell orders allowed at one time. TakeProfitClose : Pips - Sets the Take Profit for closing all open trades. This serves as a global profit target.

: Pips - Sets the Take Profit for closing all open trades. This serves as a global profit target. StopLoss : Pips - Fixed Stop Loss per trade to safeguard your capital against large losses.

: Pips - Fixed Stop Loss per trade to safeguard your capital against large losses. TakeProfit : Pips - Sets the per-trade Take Profit, targeting specific gains per position.

: Pips - Sets the per-trade Take Profit, targeting specific gains per position. MaxSpreadOpen: Decimal - Defines the maximum spread allowed for opening trades. Trades are only initiated if the spread is below this threshold, ensuring better trade entry conditions. Timing Control (Trading Hours) StartHour : Hour (0-23) - Specifies the hour to begin trading, allowing you to target specific market sessions.

: Hour (0-23) - Specifies the hour to begin trading, allowing you to target specific market sessions. StopHour: Hour (0-23) - Sets the hour when trading ends, ensuring trades occur only during your preferred hours. Market Adaptation Settings Max Slippage : Decimal - Allows you to set the maximum slippage for trade execution. Helps avoid unfavorable price deviations in volatile markets.

: Decimal - Allows you to set the maximum slippage for trade execution. Helps avoid unfavorable price deviations in volatile markets. Activate Security Mode: Boolean - Enables a conservative mode, adjusting trading frequency and tightening risk parameters to protect against sudden market shifts. Visual and Chart Settings Display Info : Boolean - Option to show or hide real-time information on the chart, including active trades, balance, and parameters.

: Boolean - Option to show or hide real-time information on the chart, including active trades, balance, and parameters. Hide Grid Lines : Boolean - Option to hide the chart’s grid lines for a cleaner view.

: Boolean - Option to hide the chart’s grid lines for a cleaner view. Chart Display Mode : Dropdown - Select between "Candle," "Line," or "Bar" chart display modes for personalized charting.

: Dropdown - Select between "Candle," "Line," or "Bar" chart display modes for personalized charting. Bullish Candle Color : Color - Customize the color of bullish candles for quick identification.

: Color - Customize the color of bullish candles for quick identification. Bearish Candle Color: Color - Customize the color of bearish candles for easy differentiation.







