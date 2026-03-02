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Thang Chu

Nexus Stock Index Scalper

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 361
Profit Trades:
713 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
648 (47.61%)
Best trade:
287.99 USD
Worst trade:
-166.22 USD
Gross Profit:
18 452.64 USD (9 402 883 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 280.86 USD (8 689 361 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (303.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
612.20 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
37.12%
Max deposit load:
11.06%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
1 361 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
25.88 USD
Average Loss:
-28.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-627.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-627.62 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-5.09%
Annual Forecast:
-61.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
675.55 USD
Maximal:
1 784.02 USD (84.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.11% (1 169.64 USD)
By Equity:
8.73% (285.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 414
US30 299
JP225 277
USTEC 242
DE40 129
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 -498
US30 621
JP225 577
USTEC -731
DE40 204
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 20K
US30 398K
JP225 360K
USTEC -50K
DE40 -15K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +287.99 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +303.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -627.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
13.91 × 151
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Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112713
No reviews
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 638 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Stock Index Scalper
50 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
114
99%
1 361
52%
37%
1.00
0.13
USD
47%
1:500
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