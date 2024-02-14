The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram

Send emojis along with custom text

Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

Specify your own header and footer

Insert a link at the bottom of the message

Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

English

Spanish

Russian

German

Italian

French

Portuguese

Turkish

Malay

Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Arabic

Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

Order opening

Order closing

Order modification

Partial closing

Changes to stop loss and take profit levels

Activation of pending orders

Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Telegram Signals utility.