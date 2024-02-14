MT4 for Telegram Signals

5

The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram
  • Send emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert a link at the bottom of the message
  • Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

  • Order opening
  • Order closing
  • Order modification
  • Partial closing
  • Changes to stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Telegram Signals utility.

İncelemeler 5
Alfred Charano
732
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
227
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Önerilen ürünler
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Drawdown Partial Closure
Jerome Thierry Francois Delobel
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor Description: The Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that assists traders in managing their positions during drawdown periods. It monitors the drawdown of the trading account in real-time and automatically closes a portion of losing positions when the drawdown exceeds a specified threshold. This helps traders to mitigate losses during adverse market conditions while allowing profitable positions to remain open. Featu
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Yardımcı programlar
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram   is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.   This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform. main Features Real-time notifications   : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4. Emoji suppor
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Order Trailing Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Emir takibi: Piyasa hareket ettikçe en iyi uygulama fiyatını alın Bekleyen emirlerle takip, giriş fiyatına olan mesafeyi belirtilen mesafede tutmanızı sağlayacaktır. Piyasa fiyatı emirden uzaklaşırsa, emir hareket edecektir. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil | Sorularınız için bana ulaşın | MT5 sürümü Emir Takibini etkinleştirmek için 4 ana parametreyi (panelde) ayarlamanız gerekir: 1. Sembol veya İşlem , takibin uygulanacağı: mevcut [Symbol] / [ALL] semboller veya belirli bir i
ChartSync MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Sync - terminal pencerelerindeki grafik nesnelerini senkronize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. TradePanel'e ek olarak kullanılabilir. Satın almadan önce Demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo burada . Çalışmak için, nesneleri diğer grafiklere kopyalamanız gereken göstergeyi grafiğe yükleyin. Bu grafikte oluşturulan grafik nesneler, aynı sembole sahip tüm grafiklere otomatik olarak kopyalanacaktır. Ayrıca grafik nesnelerinde yapılan değişiklikleri de kopyalayacaktır. Giriş par
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Yardımcı programlar
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı,   birçok işlevi tek bir otomatik sistemde birleştiren bir araçtır. Bu EA, risk yönetimi ve potansiyel kazançları en üst düzeye çıkarmak için birden fazla seçenek sunarak yatırımcıların pozisyonlarını daha etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olabilir. Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı ile yatırımcılar bir       kısmi kapanış       karı kilitlemek için bir seviye       takip eden durdurma       karları korumak ve kayıpları sınırlamak için bir seviye       başa baş       Fiyatın ken
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Yardımcı programlar
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Yardımcı programlar
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
ReChartPro
Lasha Kvantchiani
Yardımcı programlar
This expert advisor is particularly beneficial for traders using paid indicators that include built-in backtesting features. This expert advisor does automation and refreshes charts. With this feature, your indicator's built-in backtest function will do a backtest in the time that you put in 'input' settings. You will have a fresh backtest every time with this expert advisor. It's very necessary for indicators like it. You can set the time you want it to refresh the backtest or the time you want
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
Shield ME
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Yardımcı programlar
The shield allows the trader to easily close all profit / loss positions instantly while being able to protect winning positions. Every trader needs it in their day trading with one click. Features : one click close all positions in profit. one click close all positions in loss one click protect all positions in profit. are you suggest more features ? please contact me!. NOTE:  demo will not work in backtest because it not support button action.  
Pending provider
Andrey Frolov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The script greatly simplifies trader's work with pending stop orders (BuyStop, SellStop). The script places any number of pending orders at a user-defined distance (in points). Order expiration time in seconds can also be specified. It is also possible to place only Buy Stop or only Sell Stop orders. All stop orders are accompanied by user-defined take profit and stop loss levels. Volume is customizable as well. Parameters Open BuyStop - place a pending Buy order Open SellStop - place a pending
MT4 to Telegram Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
Yardımcı programlar
[ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Signals ]  MT4 to Telegram Signals Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.  Would you like to receive   Telegram   notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary? This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id G
Telegram Bot Signals Parser
AHMAD ALI MAHER MOHAMAD
1 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MQL4 Expert parsing signals from Telegram bot and executing the orders. Install EA, Telegram. Create a telegram bot which will distribute signal and specify it's token in EA input settings as well as key words which will be used to parse a signal. You can change or add key words by your own. Default values (lot, stops) are used in case the incoming signal don't include them. Specify "Allow DLL imports" in EA Settings.
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Yardımcı programlar
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
Current Position Info Board 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The informer provides information on the current state of open market positions. The visual presentation consists of two parts.  The left side contains the latest transactions executed on the account. Transactions are sorted by time. The right part shows the current state of the aggregate positions of the instruments. Sorting of positions is carried out in descending order of the margin load on the account. Updating and recalculating the status of positions is performed automatically and/or by
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager Basic – MetaTrader 4 için Breakeven ve Trailing Yardımcı Aracı Trade Manager Basic , MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş hafif bir yardımcı Expert Advisor'dır. Yeni pozisyon açmadan mevcut işlemleri yönetmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Otomatik olarak şunları gerçekleştirir: Belirli bir kâr seviyesine ulaşıldığında Stop Loss'u giriş fiyatına taşır (breakeven) Tanımlanan kâr eşiği geçildiğinde dinamik trailing stop’u etkinleştirir Temel Özellikler: Manuel olarak açılmış işlemlerle çalışır Bre
FREE
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Yardımcı programlar
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT4
Leonid Basis
Yardımcı programlar
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Yardımcı programlar
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Grafikte filigran: Sembol + Zaman Dilimi / veya kendi metniniz # 1 Yardımcı Programım:   66'den fazla özellik içerir |   Herhangi   bir sorunuz varsa bana ulaşın Göstergenin ayarlarında şunları yapılandırabilirsiniz: Punto; Metin rengi; Yazı Tipi Adı; Pozisyon: 1 = Sol Üst; 2 = Sağ Üst; 3 = Sol Alt; 4 = Sağ Alt; 5 = Merkez; Geçerli Zaman dilimini göster: açık / kapalı; Kaldırılacak Sembolün öneki ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD ); Kaldırılacak Sembolün soneki (USD CAD pro -> USD CAD); Özel metni göster:
Awesome Account Manager
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
One Click Trade Assistant
Mihails Babuskins
Yardımcı programlar
See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
FREE
Opposite Order Creator
Michael Breu
Yardımcı programlar
This utility device opens an opposite position a specified distance away from an original order (opened by another EA or just by manual trading) which it automatically detects. It can be used to gain back losses on false breakouts for example. Positions opened by the device can have a fixed SL and TP or/and can be protected by a trailing stop . In addition, it has a partial close function and a separate function to set a TP for secondary targets . It also uses a Magic number system , so it can b
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (102)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Fotokopi->Kullanışlı ve hızlı arayüz etkileşimi, kullanıcılar hemen kullanabilir       ->>>> Windows bilgisayarlarda veya VPS Windows'ta kullanılması önerilir Özellikler: Çeşitlendirilmiş ve kişiselleştirilmiş kopyalama ticareti ayarları: 1. Farklı sinyal kaynakları için farklı lot modları ayarlanabilir 2. İleri ve geri kopyalama ticareti için farklı sinyal kaynakları ayarlanabilir 3. Sinyaller yorumlarla ayarlanabilir 4. Lotun sözleşme lotuna göre kalibre edilip edilmeyeceği Çeşitlendirilmiş v
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.06 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu, Trend Line PRO göstergesi için otomatik parametre iyileştiricisidir En sevdiğiniz Trend Line PRO göstergesi için en uygun parametreleri kolayca ve hızlı bir şekilde seçeceksiniz.  Optimizasyon sadece birkaç saniye sürer. İyileştirici, her bir çift ve periyot için en iyi parametreleri bulmanızı sağlar: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss ve seçilen tarih bölümünde (Days) Time Filter ve HTF Filter için değerler  Farklı zaman dilimlerini optimize etmek için farklı geçmiş aralıklarına ihtiyacınız var
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
PnL Calendar MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Yardımcı programlar
PnL Calendar 2.0 ... analyse to profit A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders. See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance. *** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades *** ### Core Features ### **P&L Calendar Panel** The ca
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve etkili altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyim
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Coppy Master MT5,   MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri arasında işlemleri kopyalamak için kullanılan bir araçtır. Her iki yönde kopyalamayı destekler: MT5'ten MT4'e, MT4'ten MT5'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında. Doğru çalışması için tüm terminallerin tek bir bilgisayarda veya VPS'de başlatılması gerekmektedir. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ürünün ayrı bir sürümüne ihtiyaç vardır -   Coppy Master MT4   . Ana fonksiyonları: Bağlantı türü Master ve Receiver mo
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret Danışmanı Ice Cube Scalper -         günlük çok sayıda işlem yapan ve her işlemle belirli miktarda puan kazanan   bir günlük scalper'dır   . EA'nın stratejisi RSI göstergesini kullanarak trendle işlem yapmaktır. EA, çarpan lotuyla ortalamayı kullanır, EA'yı kullanmadan önce bunu anlamanız gerekir, ancak strateji hem geriye dönük testlerde hem de canlı işlemlerde iyi performans gösterdi. Satın almadan önce danışmanın çalışmasını strateji test cihazında test ettiğinizden emin olun. Riskler
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boy
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Kopyalama Ustası MT4       MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri için bir ticaret kopyalama aracıdır. Her iki yönde de kopyalamayı destekler: MT4'ten MT5'e, MT5'ten MT4'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında MT4'ten MT4'e. Doğru çalışabilmesi için tüm terminallerin aynı PC veya VPS üzerinde çalışması gerekmektedir. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ayrı bir sürüm —       Kopyalama Ustası MT5       - gereklidir. Başlıca Özellikler: Kopyalama Modları Hem Master hem de Rec
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
AI Trade Analyzer   , indikatör formatında uygulanan akıllı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Program, grafikteki sinyalleri görselleştirir ve yatırımcının teknik göstergeler ve haber geçmişine dayanarak piyasa durumunu değerlendirmesine yardımcı olur. Ana fonksiyonları: 1. Teknik analiz: Popüler göstergeler için destek: EMA (kısa/uzun), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stokastik, ATR, Bollinger Bantları, Pivot Noktaları, Fibonacci. Trendleri, farklılıkları ve temel seviyeleri belirlemek. 2. Haber geçmişiyle
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gerçek Arz ve Talep göstergesi       - tüm zaman dilimlerinde direnç ve destek seviyelerinin yerini hızlı bir şekilde belirlemenizi sağlar. Gösterge, işlemlerinde teknik analiz kullananlar için faydalı olacaktır. Göstergenin kullanımı kolaydır, sadece grafik üzerinde sürükleyip bırakın ve gösterge size en olası destek ve direnç seviyelerini gösterecektir. Zaman dilimlerini değiştirirken, yeni seçilen zaman dilimi için seviyeleri göreceksiniz. Önerilen Robot Scalper       -       sınamak   . G
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
HYT (İşlemlerinize Yardımcı Olun),   iki temel teknik kullanarak zarar eden pozisyonlarınızın   ortalamasını düşürmenize   yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır: Standart ortalama. Trend yönünde pozisyon açılması ile korunma. Bu araç, hem alım hem de satım için farklı yönlerde açılan birden fazla pozisyonu yönetmenize olanak tanır. HYT, bir sonraki pozisyonun büyüklüğünü, emir fiyatını, ortalama yönünü ve pozisyonun belirlenen kar alma seviyesiyle kapatılmasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Ay
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, hesabınızdaki ticaret danışmanlarınızın toplam riskini kontrol etmenizi sağlayan bir programdır. Bu program ile tüm danışmanlar için hesapta izin verilecek maksimum riski kontrol edebilirsiniz. Örneğin, maksimum düşüşün %30'u riskini belirlersiniz, yani hisse senedi alım satım robotlarınız %30'luk riski aşarsa, Risk Kontrolörü tüm danışman pozisyonlarını kapatacak ve ayrıca tüm açık çizelgeleri kapatarak, danışmanlar daha fazla çalışmaktan. Uzman Danışman, ortala
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışmanın açıklaması Smart Expert Advisor, her ticaret çifti için otomatik ayar seçimine sahip otomatik bir şebeke ticaret danışmanıdır. Expert Advisor, her bir döviz çifti için ayarları otomatik olarak seçer, böylece her bir çift için parametreleri tanımlamanız gerekmez, hesaplamalar işlem gören enstrümanın volatilitesine dayalıdır. İşlem sırasında giriş noktalarının yönünü ayarlayabilirsiniz. Trende göre filtreyi etkinleştir. strateji hakkında EA, geri çekilme hareketlerini yakalama mantığın
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 için Ticaret Paneli EasyTradePad   , manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için bir araçtır. Panel, emirlerin ve pozisyonların hızlı bir şekilde yönetilmesini ve tek tıklamayla risk yönetimi hesaplamalarının yapılmasını sağlar. Panel Özellikleri: Önceden tanımlanmış risk (% veya mevduat para birimi) ile işlemleri açın ve kapatın SL ve TP'yi puan, yüzde veya parasal değerler olarak ayarlayın Risk-ödül oranını otomatik olarak hesaplayın Zarar durdurmayı breakeven'a taşıyın K
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu elek, seçilen bir zaman aralığında (zaman çerçevesi) genellikle aşırı alımdan (% artış) veya aşırı satımdan (% düşüş) daha fazla olan varlıkları belirlemenize olanak tanır. Piyasa yasalarla yönetilir, daha ucuza satın alın, daha fazla satış yapın, ancak otomatik bir tarayıcı olmadan, örneğin içinde bulunulan hafta veya cari dönemde normalden daha fazla alınan veya aşırı satılan para birimlerini / hisse senetlerini belirlemeniz çok zor olacaktır. saat veya ay. Düzinelerce veya yüzlerce enstrü
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Göstergeler
çalışma mantığı Bu göstergenin önemi, “cihazda ne kadar yakıt kaldığını” anlamanıza izin vermesi gerçeğinde yatmaktadır. Aküsü yarı boş bir arabada bıraktığınız durumu bir düşünün, ortalama olarak bu miktar bir araba için 250 km'lik bir enerji yeterlidir, yani isterseniz 700 km'lik bir mesafeyi aşamazsınız. Yani her enstrüman için belirli bir günlük fiyat hareketi var ve istatistiksel gözlemler sonucunda varlığın günde 1 ATR'yi geçtiği zamanın %95'inde ve zamanın sadece %5'inde 2 veya daha faz
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader yardımcı programı MTI (Ana Ticaret Bilgisi) – bir tüccar için temel ticaret bilgilerini gösterir, yani: ortalama ve mevcut yayılma boyutu Kısa ve uzun pozisyonlar için takas boyutu 1 işlem lotu için 1 pip maliyeti Durdurma Düzeyi boyutu (bekleyen siparişler vermek için minimum mesafe) Mevcut (kırmızı) işlemin sonuna kadar olan süre ve bir sonraki (gri) işlem seansının başlangıcına kadar olan süre Mevcut işlem seansının sonuna kadar geçen süre kırmızı, bir sonraki seansın açılışına kad
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
strateji mantığı Pump and Dump Expert Advisor, bir tüccar tarafından tüccarlar için oluşturulmuş tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Strateji “daha ​​ucuza al, daha pahalıya sat”. Fiyatta önemli bir artış/düşüş sonrasında emirler açılır. Pompa ve Boşaltma stratejisinin temel anlamı, bir varlığı fiyatı düştüğünde daha ucuza almak ve fiyatı yükseldiğinde daha yükseğe satmaktır. Muhtemelen fark etmişsinizdir, piyasadaki keskin fiyat hareketlerinden sonra, ters yönde önemli bir fiyat gerilemes
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret Danışmanı Ice Cube Scalper -           bu bir gün kafa derisi       , günlük çok sayıda işlem yaparak, her işlemde birkaç puan alarak. EA'nın stratejisi, RSI göstergesini kullanarak trendle ticaret yapmaktır. EA, çarpan lotu ile ortalamayı kullanır, EA'yı kullanmadan önce bunu anlamanız gerekir, ancak strateji hem geriye dönük testlerde hem de canlı ticarette iyi performans gösterdi. Satın almadan önce, strateji test cihazında danışmanın çalışmalarını test ettiğinizden emin olun. Expert
Filtrele:
WallbexTrading
19
WallbexTrading 2025.04.30 10:02 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sergey Batudayev
25353
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sergey Batudayev 2025.04.30 10:10
Hello! Here full instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756145
Alfred Charano
732
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
227
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

Sergey Batudayev
25353
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sergey Batudayev 2024.12.10 08:29
Thank you for your feedback!
kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
463
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2024.05.29 19:50 
 

Great product! I am using it 24/7 on my signal channel and it works great! you can check it live on https://t.me/+bbgXK-y41QhiMmFk

İncelemeye yanıt