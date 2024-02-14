MT4 for Telegram Signals

5

The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram
  • Send emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

[DEMO and Instruction for utility]

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert a link at the bottom of the message
  • Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

  • Order opening
  • Order closing
  • Order modification
  • Partial closing
  • Changes to stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Telegram Signals utility.

评分 5
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

筛选:
WallbexTrading
19
WallbexTrading 2025.04.30 10:02 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Sergey Batudayev
26140
来自开发人员的回复 Sergey Batudayev 2025.04.30 10:10
Hello! Here full instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756145
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

Sergey Batudayev
26140
来自开发人员的回复 Sergey Batudayev 2024.12.10 08:29
Thank you for your feedback!
kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
464
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2024.05.29 19:50 
 

Great product! I am using it 24/7 on my signal channel and it works great! you can check it live on https://t.me/+bbgXK-y41QhiMmFk

