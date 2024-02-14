MT4 for Telegram Signals

5

The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram
  • Send emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert a link at the bottom of the message
  • Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

  • Order opening
  • Order closing
  • Order modification
  • Partial closing
  • Changes to stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Telegram Signals utility.

Comentarios 5
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilidades
Partial Close Expert   es una herramienta que combina numerosas funciones en un único sistema automatizado. Este EA ayuda a los operadores a gestionar sus posiciones de forma más eficaz, ofreciendo múltiples opciones para gestionar el riesgo y maximizar las ganancias potenciales. Con Partial Close Expert, los operadores pueden establecer un       cierre parcial       nivel para fijar ganancias, una       stop dinámico       nivel para proteger las ganancias y limitar las pérdidas, un       punt
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilidades
Una herramienta sencilla para operar con líneas de tendencia y horizontales. Un pequeño panel de botones en el gráfico permite establecer líneas de activación con un solo clic y seguir su estado. Las órdenes de mercado se abren automáticamente cuando el precio toca las líneas. La dirección de la orden (Compra o Venta) se establece por el color de la línea cuando se instala. Permite aplicar un número ilimitado de líneas, funcionarán cuando el precio las toque. Puede crear cualquier patrón gráfic
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilidades
BreakEven ProSync EA – Herramienta de Gestión de Operaciones y Control de Riesgos Descripción General BreakEven ProSync EA es un Asesor Experto para   MetaTrader 4 , diseñado para ayudar a los traders a gestionar eficientemente sus posiciones abiertas mediante la   automatización del ajuste del stop-loss   y la sincronización de niveles de SL/TP. Esta herramienta es ideal para traders que desean   estandarizar   sus niveles de   Stop Loss   y   Take Profit   en múltiples operaciones e integrar
ReChartPro
Lasha Kvantchiani
Utilidades
Este asesor experto es especialmente beneficioso para los operadores que utilizan indicadores de pago que incluyen funciones de backtesting incorporadas. Este asesor experto automatiza y actualiza los gráficos. Con esta característica, su indicador incorporado en la función de backtest hará un backtest en el tiempo que usted pone en la configuración de "entrada". Usted tendrá un backtest fresco cada vez con este asesor experto. Es muy necesario para indicadores como este. Puede establecer el tie
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilidades
El panel tiene la interfaz más intuitiva que todo principiante puede manejar. En la columna SLp , debe especificar el tamaño de SL en pips. Si el valor se vuelve gris y al mismo tiempo los botones Bay / Sell también están inactivos, entonces ha especificado un valor SL que es menor que el permitido antes de que lo estableciera su corredor. En la columna TP% , indica TP en% del saldo de la cuenta. En la configuración, puede elegir en función de lo que se calculará este indicador, por capital,
Shield ME
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Utilidades
El escudo permite al operador cerrar fácilmente todas las posiciones con pérdidas y ganancias al instante, al tiempo que protege las posiciones ganadoras. Todo trader lo necesita en su day trading con un solo click. Características : con un click cierra todas las posiciones en ganancia. un click cerrar todas las posiciones en pérdidas con un click proteger todas las posiciones en ganancia. ¡¿sugiere más características? por favor, póngase en contacto conmigo! NOTA: demo no funcionará en back
Pending provider
Andrey Frolov
5 (1)
Utilidades
El script simplifica enormemente el trabajo del operador con órdenes pendientes de stop (BuyStop, SellStop). El script coloca cualquier número de órdenes pendientes a una distancia definida por el usuario (en puntos). También se puede especificar el tiempo de expiración de la orden en segundos. También es posible colocar sólo órdenes Buy Stop o sólo órdenes Sell Stop. Todas las órdenes stop van acompañadas de niveles de take profit y stop loss definidos por el usuario. El volumen también es pers
MT4 to Telegram Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilidades
[MT5 Version ] [ Señales de Discordia ] Señales de MT4 a Telegram Conecta tu cuenta de broker con Telegram y deja de perderte notificaciones importantes. ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones de Telegram ? ¿Estás buscando una forma sencilla de compartir señales de trading con tus seguidores? ¿Necesitas empezar a documentar tus operaciones con un diario de operaciones automatizado? Esta utilidad es fácil de usar y soporta una amplia variedad de configuraciones: Elige el grupo de Telegram que desees e i
Telegram Bot Signals Parser
AHMAD ALI MAHER MOHAMAD
1 (2)
Utilidades
MQL4 Expert analiza las señales del bot de Telegram y ejecuta las órdenes. Instalar EA, Telegram. Cree un bot de Telegram que distribuya señales y especifique su token en los ajustes de entrada de EA, así como las palabras clave que se utilizarán para analizar una señal. Puede cambiar o añadir palabras clave por su cuenta. Los valores por defecto (lote, stops) se utilizan en caso de que la señal entrante no los incluya. Especifique "Permitir importaciones DLL" en los ajustes de EA.
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilidades
Esta utilidad ofrece la posibilidad de utilizar teclas de acceso rápido en la negociación manual respondiendo instantáneamente a la situación actual del mercado. Puede asignar teclas de acceso rápido para abrir/cerrar posiciones según su tipo, cerrar todas las posiciones en el gráfico actual y eliminar todas las órdenes en el gráfico actual. También puede asignar teclas de acceso rápido para cinco volúmenes de negociación predefinidos y cambiar entre ellos si es necesario sin necesidad de cambia
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilidades
================================ MANUAL ESPAÑOL ================================ Nombre del producto: Utilidad de cierre con un clic v9.4 Desarrollador: Gemini Partner Versión: 9.40 Plataforma: MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4 Tipo: Expert Advisor Asesor Experto I. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PRODUCTO --------------- One-Click Close es una utilidad profesional de gestión de órdenes diseñada para plataforma MetaTrader 4. Proporciona operaciones rápidas de cierre por lotes a través de intuitiva interfaz de botone
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilidades
One Click Trader es una herramienta diseñada para la plataforma MetaTrader 4, que le permite llevar sus operaciones al siguiente nivel. Le permite abrir, gestionar y cerrar sus operaciones de forma sencilla y eficaz con un solo clic del ratón. La flecha hacia arriba minimiza el panel PTU La flecha hacia abajo maximiza el panel PTU La flecha hacia la derecha muestra el siguiente panel con funciones adicionales La flecha izquierda oculta el panel con funciones adicionales El botón rojo VENDER perm
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Utilidades
El script le permite abrir rápida y fácilmente operaciones (colocar órdenes) en el mercado. Características Comprar y vender a precio de mercado; Colocar órdenes pendientes: Límite de Compra/Venta y Stop de Compra/Venta; Abrir una operación con un volumen personalizado; Calcular y establecer TakeProfit; Calcular y establecer StopLoss; Autodefinir el número de decimales; Definición automática del símbolo al que se ha aplicado el script. Lo que obtiene con el script Capacidad de calcular cada op
Current Position Info Board 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (2)
Utilidades
El informador proporciona información sobre el estado actual de las posiciones abiertas en el mercado. La presentación visual consta de dos partes. La parte izquierda contiene las últimas transacciones ejecutadas en la cuenta. Las transacciones están ordenadas por tiempo. La parte derecha muestra el estado actual de las posiciones agregadas de los instrumentos. La clasificación de las posiciones se realiza en orden descendente de la carga de margen en la cuenta. La actualización y el recálculo
Trade Manager Basic Breakeven and Trailing
Luca Enrico Mattei
1 (1)
Utilidades
Trade Manager Basic – Utilidad para Breakeven y Trailing en MetaTrader 4 Trade Manager Basic es un Asesor Experto (EA) ligero para MetaTrader 4, diseñado para gestionar operaciones abiertas sin abrir nuevas posiciones. Realiza automáticamente: El ajuste del Stop Loss al nivel de breakeven tras alcanzar un beneficio determinado La activación de un trailing stop dinámico al superar un umbral de beneficio definido Características principales: Funciona con operaciones abiertas manualmente Parámetro
FREE
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilidades
Envía notificaciones periódicas (Health Check) desde tu terminal MT4 a tu teléfono móvil para asegurarte de que tu terminal MT4 sigue funcionando. Si no recibe la notificación, significa que su terminal no está disponible. Información opcional como Equidad de la Cuenta y Pares de Negociación también están disponibles. Periodo de Notificación - 1 Hora, 2 Horas, 4 Horas, 8 Horas, 12 Horas, 24 Horas Adjuntar EA a cualquier gráfico H1
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilidades
Todas las Órdenes Pendientes con StopLoss abre cualquier combinación de órdenes pendientes Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit y Sell Limit y cierra todas las órdenes pendientes existentes. Si boolSL = true entonces este Script calculará un valor común de StopLoss como el StopLoss para una primera/última orden y pondrá este valor en todas las órdenes pendientes. Parámetros de Entrada Antes de colocar todas las órdenes pendientes, la ventana de entrada se abre permitiéndole modificar todos los paráme
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilidades
El script BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid abre órdenes pendientes BuyLimit y SellLimit. Basta con colocar este script en el gráfico con el par de divisas deseado. Antes de colocar todas las órdenes pendientes, se abre la ventana de entrada que le permite modificar todos los parámetros de entrada: LongPos - si es TRUE, se abre la orden BuyLimit. ShortPos - si es TRUE, se abre la orden SellLimit. InitLot - lote inicial. LotCoeff - si es 1, todas las órdenes pendientes tendrán el mismo tamaño de lote. Init
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Asesores Expertos
Marco temporal: M1 Apalancamiento : Cuanto más alto mejor Diferencial: Cuanto más bajo mejor Tipo de cuenta : Todos los tipos (EA puede entrar en posiciones de cobertura, si desea desactivar esta función desactivar la compra o venta de la configuración ) Por favor, no tome riesgos innecesarios. (El comercio es arriesgado, y no hay garantías de ganar ) Le deseamos un comercio exitoso. (El comercio es arriesgado, y no hay garantías de ganar ) Compruebe nuestros otros productos que se añad
SFG Telegram Trade Notifier for MT4
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Utilidades
SFG Telegram Trade Notifier para MT4 es un sistema de notificación profesional que envía mensajes instantáneos a tu grupo o canal de Telegram cada vez que se abre o cierra una operación en tu cuenta MT4. CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES Envía notificaciones por cada operación abierta y cerrada Compatible con Grupos, Canales y Temas (hilos) de Telegram ️ Frecuencia de escaneo y filtros personalizables Memoria persistente (sin mensajes duplicados después de reiniciar) Ignora el historial d
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilidades
La utilidad coloca trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss y take profit. Es necesario permitir la negociación automatizada en los ajustes del terminal. En el modo de prueba, la utilidad abre posiciones de compra o venta en los primeros ticks, lo que le permite observar visualmente la lógica dada, cambiando los parámetros de la utilidad. En modo real, la utilidad no abre posiciones. Discuta las complejidades del comercio Forex aquí: chat "Age of Expert Advisors ". Parámetros magic - número mágico. S
Filtro:
WallbexTrading
19
WallbexTrading 2025.04.30 10:02 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Sergey Batudayev
26140
Respuesta del desarrollador Sergey Batudayev 2025.04.30 10:10
Hello! Here full instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756145
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

Sergey Batudayev
26140
Respuesta del desarrollador Sergey Batudayev 2024.12.10 08:29
Thank you for your feedback!
kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
464
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2024.05.29 19:50 
 

Great product! I am using it 24/7 on my signal channel and it works great! you can check it live on https://t.me/+bbgXK-y41QhiMmFk

Respuesta al comentario