MT4 for Telegram Signals

The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram
  • Send emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert a link at the bottom of the message
  • Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

  • Order opening
  • Order closing
  • Order modification
  • Partial closing
  • Changes to stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT4 for Telegram Signals utility.

Bewertungen 5
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Auswahl:
WallbexTrading
19
WallbexTrading 2025.04.30 10:02 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Sergey Batudayev
26172
Antwort vom Entwickler Sergey Batudayev 2025.04.30 10:10
Hello! Here full instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756145
Alfred Charano
777
Alfred Charano 2024.12.13 18:13 
 

Good support, works well, easy to use & setup, value for the price

M Fitriadi Nurul Islam
232
M Fitriadi Nurul Islam 2024.12.10 08:25 
 

Thank You Developer, this tools is very easy to set up and the result is PERFECT !!!

Sergey Batudayev
26172
Antwort vom Entwickler Sergey Batudayev 2024.12.10 08:29
Thank you for your feedback!
kald201099
42
kald201099 2024.06.13 13:22 
 

EA works very well. Developer support is fast and efficient. Definitely worth the purchase!

Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
464
Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib 2024.05.29 19:50 
 

Great product! I am using it 24/7 on my signal channel and it works great! you can check it live on https://t.me/+bbgXK-y41QhiMmFk

Antwort auf eine Rezension