EMA Martingale MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Prafull Manohar Nikam
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management.
NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!”
POINTS:
1. Martingale System
2. Works in all markets.
3. Very Risky!
4. Hard Stop Loss
5. Hard Take Profit
6. 100% Automatic Trading
7. Good for Big Capital
8. Uses Trend indicator i.e., EMA
INPUTS:
1. Lot Size- This is the initial lot size for opening a trade in Martingale System. (Use lowest possible volume for your trading account)
2. Stop Loss Pips- Set stop loss level in pips.
3. Take Profit Pips- Set take profit level in pips.
5. Candle ID- EMA crossover is based on this number candle. (o means current candle (not closed), 1 means previous candle(closed) and so on!)
6. EMA Trend- Uses 200 (default) period EMA as a trend confirmation.
7. EMA Fast- Fast/Small EMA period in crossover. (Default is 5)
8. EMA Slow- Slow/Big EMA period in crossover. (Default is 12)
9. Max Lot Size- This is the maximum possible lot size for opening a trade in Martingale System.