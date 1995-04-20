ICT Zone Alert MT4

This indicator uses candlesticks with large real bodies to predict possible market structure shift.

Displacement is a very powerful move in price action resulting in strong selling or buying pressure. Generally speaking, displacement will appear as a single or a group of candles that are all positioned in the same direction. These candles typically have large real bodies and very short wicks, suggesting very little disagreement between buyers and sellers.

Often, a displacement will occur just after a liquidity level has been breached, and will often result in the creation of a Market Structure Shift.

A market structure shift is represented by a level on the chart where the previous trend is broken. If the price is in an uptrend, the market structure shift level is where a lower low is made. If the price is in a downtrend, the market structure shift level is generally going to be at a point where a higher high is made. In both cases, market structure shifts tend to occur on the heels of a displacement.

Inputs Explained:

1. ICT Zone Pips - Body size of 1st and 5th candle of ICT zone. ( Candle 0 is the current candle, Candle 1 is the previous candle and so on!)

2. Arrows Distance from Candle- Painted arrow's distance from the alert candle.

3. Email Alert- (if true) First add and enable your email id in METATRADER's terminal to receive email alerts.

4. Mobile Alert- (if true) First install METATRADER's app in your smartphone then enable your METAQUOTES id to get mobile push notifications.

5. PopUp Alert- if true you will get audible popup messages on your desktop METATRADER terminal.