EMA Martingale MT4

This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management.

NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!”





POINTS:

1. Martingale System

2. Works in all markets.

3. Very Risky!

4. Hard Stop Loss

5. Hard Take Profit

6. 100% Automatic Trading

7. Good for Big Capital

8. Uses Trend indicator i.e., EMA

INPUTS:

1. Lot Size- This is the initial lot size for opening a trade in Martingale System. (Use lowest possible volume for your trading account)

2. Stop Loss Pips- Set stop loss level in pips.

3. Take Profit Pips- Set take profit level in pips.

5. Candle ID- EMA crossover is based on this number candle. (o means current candle (not closed), 1 means previous candle(closed) and so on!)

6. EMA Trend- Uses 200 (default) period EMA as a trend confirmation.

7. EMA Fast- Fast/Small EMA period in crossover. (Default is 5)

8. EMA Slow- Slow/Big EMA period in crossover. (Default is 12)

9. Max Lot Size- This is the maximum possible lot size for opening a trade in Martingale System.



