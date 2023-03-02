Multi Cross 4

Multi Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app.

You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy.

Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better.

IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!

Indicators List:

1. MA (Cross)

2. RSI (OB/OS)

3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)

4. MACD Zero (Main Line/Signal Line crosses the 0 Level)

5. More indicators will be added in future updates!