Bolli Plus 4

This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha