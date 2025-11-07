Silicon Ex

"Silicon Ex": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex
Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading.

Key Features of "Silicon Ex":
  1. Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market.
  2. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you to control the level of risk and optimize trading strategies.
  3. Real-time Market Analysis: Analyzes all key aspects of the market, such as opening price, maximum, minimum, closing and volume, to accurately determine the current trend.
  4. Flexible Settings: Offers a wide range of parameters that can be adapted to the specific requirements of the trader and market conditions.
  5. Automated Buy and Sell Signals: Generates accurate buy and sell signals based on algorithms and strategies, which allows the trader to make informed decisions.
  6. Effective Trailing Stop: Protects profits and allows you to maximize your income when the price moves favorably.
  7. Multi-Level Protection: Provides spread control and other options to minimize risks and protect against unexpected market situations.
  8. Ease of Use: Even without deep programming knowledge, any trader can easily set up and launch "Silicon Ex" for successful trading.
Silicon Ex is not just a Forex trading tool, but a powerful combination of advanced technologies and trading experience that helps implement successful strategies and achieve financial goals.

Money Management Parameters:
SetVolume: Sets a fixed trading volume (in lots).
EnabledMM: Activates or deactivates Money Management.
SetMM: Sets the risk level in percent from 1 to 100.
Trend Analysis Parameters:
InpTrendBars: Number of bars for trend analysis.
InpApproximation: Price approximation detail.
Channel Analysis Parameters:
InpChannelBars: Number of bars for channel analysis.
InpChannelDeviation: Channel width.
InpVolatility: Volatility correction.
signalVolatilityWeightedFilter: Volatility weight filter.
signalFlatFromVolatility: Volatility flat.
signalBandsFromVolatility: Volatility bands.
Advanced Management Parameters:
MaximumOrders: Maximum number of buy or sell orders.
ExponentialStretching: Exponential stretching.
Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Levels:
TP: Sets the Take-Profit level in points.
SL: Sets the Stop-Loss level in points.
Trailing Stop Parameters:
TrailingOn: Activates the trailing stop.
TrailingStart: Sets the starting point for the trailing stop.
TrailingStop: Sets the stop distance for the trailing stop.
Spread Limit:
ControlSpreadsOn: Enables spread control.
SpreadRestrictions: Sets the spread limit.
General Settings:
SetFilling: Sets the order filling according to your broker's requirements.
OrdersLabel: Label associated with the bot order.
ActivateBuy: Enables or disables buy trading.
MagicNum: Sets the magic number for orders.
EcnMode: Sets the stop loss at the same time as the order.
MinimumDistance: Sets the minimum distance to the market.
SlidingPrices: Sets sliding prices.
AsynchronousMode: Enables trading on an asynchronous market.
AdjustValuesOnVolatility: Allows all price values ​​to be adjusted based on volatility.
These settings allow you to customize Silicon Ex to suit your trading strategy and market conditions. You can adjust risk and return levels, define entry and exit points, and use various money management methods to optimize your Forex trading.


