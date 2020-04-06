BlitzWave HFT System
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution
Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System!
Key Features:
The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold trading across multiple timeframes: M5 to H1. Capitalize on the dynamic nature of the gold market with precision and accuracy. In need of assistance? Our dedicated support channel at FTMO Trading Robot Support is available to guide you at every step.
Pricing:
For a limited time, take advantage of our special pricing offer:
- First 10 sales: $550
- Subsequent price: $757
Why Choose the BlitzWave HFT System?
Effectively navigate the challenges of prop firm trading with the exceptional capabilities of the BlitzWave HFT System. We've got your back from preparation to execution. Experience peak performance with our recommended brokers:
- IC Markets: Ideal for HFT on MetaTrader platforms and cTrader API
- Pepperstone: HFT via MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- FXCM: HFT through multiple APIs and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Tickmill: HFT using the MetaTrader platform suite
- FP Markets: HFT with the MetaTrader platform suite
- FxPro: HFT via MetaTrader and cTrader
- XM Group: HFT using the MetaTrader platform suite
Join Renowned Prop Firms with the BlitzWave HFT System
With BlitzWave, you're not simply acquiring a robot; you're becoming a part of a vibrant trading community. Seamlessly integrate with prop firms that endorse high-frequency bot trading, including:
- FTMO
- Funded Academy
- Funded Trading Plus
- Fidelcrest
- Forex Capital Funds
- Lux Trading Firm
- And many more!
Your Success, Our Priority
The BlitzWave HFT System transcends being a mere robot; it's your gateway to mastering the fast-paced world of high-frequency trading. Reach out to us anytime at FTMO Trading Robot Support for guidance, instructions, or any clarifications you require.
Elevate Your Trading Journey with the BlitzWave HFT System!