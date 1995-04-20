MTF macd for MT4
- Taras Slobodyanik
- Sürüm: 1.20
MACD - the Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence indicator displays information simultaneously from different periods in one subwindow of the chart.
Parameters
- Fast EMA — period for Fast average calculation.
- Slow EMA — period for Slow average calculation.
- MACD SMA — period for their difference averaging.
- Type of price — price used.
- Timeframes for MACD — list of periods, separated by a space or comma or semicolon.
- Number of bars for each period — the number of bars displayed for each period.
- Sort periods — sort periods if they are listed in no particular order.
- Current period first — display the current period first.