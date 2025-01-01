文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CHistoryOrderInfoPriceStopLimit 

PriceStopLimit

获取挂单距现价的距离。

double  PriceStopLimit() const

返回值

挂单距现价的距离。

注释

历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。