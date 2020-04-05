Nasdaq FVG
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.18
- Активации: 20
NASDAQ FVG
Description
NASDAQ FVG is an automated Expert Advisor that trades exclusively during the New York session open, scanning 1-minute candles for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances left by impulsive moves — and executing staggered entries within that zone with fully configurable risk management.
This EA replicates a discretionary Smart Money / ICT trading methodology in a 100% mechanical and disciplined way: same criteria, same schedule, same risk management, trade after trade.
IMPORTANT: Broker VTMarkets
Leverage 1:100
Min Balance: $300
3 sets — LOW, MID, and HIGH RISK — Use only 1
Win rate: 42%
RR 3:1