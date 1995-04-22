NASDAQ FVG

Description

NASDAQ FVG is an automated Expert Advisor that trades exclusively during the New York session open, scanning 1-minute candles for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances left by impulsive moves — and executing staggered entries within that zone with fully configurable risk management.

This EA replicates a discretionary Smart Money / ICT trading methodology in a 100% mechanical and disciplined way: same criteria, same schedule, same risk management, trade after trade.

IMPORTANT: Broker VTMarkets

Leverage 1:100

Min Balance: $300

3 sets — LOW, MID, and HIGH RISK — Use only 1

Win rate: 42%

RR 3:1

Contact: t.me/Nasdaq_FVG