Stochastic grid master
- Эксперты
-
Anthony Devon EllisI build trading robots that never sleep.
- Версия: 1.14
- Активации: 5
STOCHASTIC GRID MASTER — Dual-Direction Averaging System for MT4
Stochastic Grid Master trades both directions independently using a Stochastic Oscillator momentum trigger, then manages each side as its own basket with averaging entries and a shared take-profit target. Buy and sell baskets run on separate magic numbers, so one side closing in profit never disturbs the other.
How it works
The EA opens the first position when Stochastic momentum turns in its favour above (buy) or below (sell) the configured zone level. If price moves against the entry by the grid step, an averaging order is added with a lot multiplier. Each basket closes as a whole once combined profit reaches the target, calculated as a per-order pip contribution — so the more orders in the basket, the further the recovery target moves in your favour.
Key features
- Independent buy and sell baskets with separate magic numbers
- Two grid modes: fixed step, or progressively widening step as the basket grows
- Configurable lot multiplier and starting lot per direction
- Basket take-profit that scales with grid depth
- Automatic max-lot ceiling based on broker limits and account balance
- Equity Stop protection — halts new entries if equity falls below a set percentage of balance
- Full day-of-week filter (all 7 days individually)
- Three independent intraday session windows, with overnight window support
- Time source selectable: Local, GMT, or Broker time
- Option to apply the day/time filter to grid additions as well as first entries
- On-chart dashboard: account details, margin health, equity percentage, current drawdown, EA status, live basket counts, daily/weekly/monthly P&L breakdown
- Closed-trade result labels printed directly on the chart
- Optional gradient chart background (disabled automatically during optimisation)
- Bar-close execution — no tick-by-tick spam, backtests reliably in Every Tick mode
Settings overview
- step — grid spacing in points
- StepMode — 0 = fixed spacing, 1 = spacing widens with each level
- proffactor — basket take-profit in points per open order
- mult — lot multiplier for each averaging order
- lotsbuy / lotssell — starting lot for each direction
- per_K / per_D / slow — Stochastic parameters
- zoneBUY / zoneSELL — momentum zone thresholds
- Account_Loss_Margin — equity stop level as a percentage of balance
- Day toggles, three session windows, and time-source selector
Recommendations
- Timeframe: M15 to H1
- Pairs: major FX pairs with tight spreads and low swap
- Account type: hedging-enabled, ECN or Raw spread
- Minimum deposit: scale to your starting lot — 0.01 lots per $1,000 is a conservative baseline
- Always run a demo or cent account for at least one full month before going live
Important risk disclosure
This is a grid and averaging Expert Advisor. It does not use a hard stop loss on individual positions. Losing sequences are held and averaged, and the lot multiplier increases exposure with each level. Deep trends against an open basket can produce large floating drawdown and, without adequate capital, account loss. The equity stop is a protective monitor that blocks new entries — it does not liquidate existing baskets.
Past performance and backtest results do not predict future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose, and test thoroughly on demo before committing real funds.