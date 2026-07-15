GridMaker

🚀 Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0!

Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0, your ultimate intelligent trading companion.

Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery. Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagement, this EA handles the heavy lifting while you focus on your life.

🌟 Why Choose GridMaker 2.0? (Key Advantages)

  • 🎯 Hit Your Goals and Relax: Simply set your desired dollar amount ( GlobalTargetUSD ), and once the EA hits that combined profit, it automatically clears the board, deletes all pending orders, and safely waits for the next prime setup .

  • 📈 Dynamic Trailing Stop: Don't leave money on the table. The built-in Trailing Stop feature locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, protecting your gains from sudden pullbacks .

  • 🧠 Intelligent Self-Cleaning Grid: The system constantly monitors itself. If the market is stagnant, it automatically refreshes stale orders, deletes duplicate pending orders, and ensures your trading environment is perfectly clean and optimized .

Ready to take the emotion out of your trading and let smart automation take the wheel? Get GridMaker 2.0 today and upgrade your trading arsenal!


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Clement Osemudiamen Ogbeni
Эксперты
MagicTrader PRO  — The Upgraded Gold Trading Powerhouse, Built for precision. Powered by performance. MagicTrader PRO   is the latest evolution of our proven XAUUSD trading robot, designed exclusively for traders who demand accuracy, efficiency, and consistent results. Tested from May 1 to June 9, 2025 on XAUUSD (Gold) H1 with a $500 starting balance and a lot size of 0.1, the upgraded EA delivered $2,832.04 in net profit with just 6 trades — 5 hitting take profit, and only 1 reaching stop lo
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Adriano Cali
Эксперты
Phage – Дискретионный скальпер для GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Точность, гибкость и автоматическое управление рисками — идеальный выбор для скальпинга золота на M1. Краткий обзор Phage — это эксперт-советник, разработанный специально для скальпинга GOLD (XAUUSD) на одноминутном графике (M1) . Он автоматически управляет объемом, проверкой маржи и трейлинг-стопом, открывая и закрывая сделки на основе определённых рыночных условий. ️ Как использовать Когда запускать : активируйте советник на графике M
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Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
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Sumit Koul
Эксперты
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Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
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Shane Michael Horn
Эксперты
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Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
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Onur Erkan Yildiz
Эксперты
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Abdulhadi Darwish
Эксперты
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Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
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Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
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Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System — это дисциплинированный эксперт-советник с гибридной сеткой, работающий на основе свечей и циклов, разработанный с акцентом на строгий контроль, фиксированные якорные цены и последовательное размещение ордеров. Система строит торговую сетку исключительно на данных предыдущей свечи , размещает ордера последовательно (не более одного отложенного ордера за тик) и фиксирует параметры сетки на весь цикл , без динамического пересчёта или повторной привязки во время д
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
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Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
Эксперты
Einstein Gold Relativity - Советник для XAUUSD Вдохновлённый идеями Альберта Эйнштейна, Einstein Gold Relativity — это профессиональный советник, созданный исключительно для XAUUSD. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужен точный, дисциплинированный и продуманный подход к торговле золотом в реальных рыночных условиях. Система распознаёт исключительные рыночные фазы, действует точно и сохраняет строгий контроль риска на каждом этапе торгового цикла. Её сила не в хаотичной торговле, а в терпел
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Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Эксперты
BOTAX PREMIUM — Трендовая стратегия выживания на протяжении 22 лет BOTAX PREMIUM — это советник институционального уровня, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото). Абсолютное преимущество этого советника заключается в его устойчивости, доказанной тщательным тестированием на протяжении 22 лет (2004–2026). Этот советник доказывает, что дисциплинированная и математически обоснованная стратегия может пережить различные крупные глобальные экономические кризисы. Почему стоит выбрать BOTAX PREM
Breaker block TBM
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Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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