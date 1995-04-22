XAU Imbalance Proxy H4
- Эксперты
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | Quant Systems и MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
Я разрабатываю систематические торговые инструменты, которые снижают эмоциональные решения и делают исполнение, риск и тестирование понятнее для розничных и prop-ориентированных трейдеров.
Обо мне
- Версия: 1.0
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU Imbalance Proxy H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. OHLC imbalance proxy participation for gold (not real footprint DOM).
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.
This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Honesty note: Honest: OHLC proxy — not real order-book footprint.
Advantages
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Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
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Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)
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Designed for H4 participation
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English packaging and high-level inputs overview
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No grid / no martingale marketing story
Features
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IMBALANCE
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PROXY
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H4
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Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source
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Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)
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Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA
Exact structure thresholds remain internal.
Inputs (parameter list — high level)
Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:
Position / risk
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default often 0.01)
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InpMinLot
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Broker minimum floor
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InpUseRiskPerTrade
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Optional risk % sizing when enabled
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InpRiskPercent
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Risk percent when risk mode is on
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult
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Trail volatility settings when used
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InpMagic
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Magic number
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period for risk distance context
Strategy knobs
Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.
Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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H4
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01
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Account
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Demo first with your broker’s spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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$984.39
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Profit Factor
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1.32
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Max DD %
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11.74%
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Trades
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108
Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.