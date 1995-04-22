XAU Pulse M30

  • Эксперты
  • Avinash Pagadala
    Avinash Pagadala

    Avinash Pagadala

    Avinash Pagadala | Quant Systems и MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    Я разрабатываю систематические торговые инструменты, которые снижают эмоциональные решения и делают исполнение, риск и тестирование понятнее для розничных и prop-ориентированных трейдеров.
    Обо мне
  • Версия: 1.33
  • Активации: 20

XAU Pulse M30

=============

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — XAUUSD M30 trend / SMA reverse with UTC session filters, flexible lot sizing, optional recovery modes, basket risk filter, and an on-chart HUD.

Recommended environment

-----------------------
- Symbol: XAUUSD (broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.m / XAUUSDm are fine)
- Chart period: M30
- The EA reads M30 bars for signals even if attached to another chart period.
- XAUUSD + M30 is the intended configuration. Other symbols/timeframes are not hard-banned (required for Market validation); a soft recommendation warning may appear in the HUD/status when the setup differs.

What it does

------------

XAU Pulse M30 builds a dual simple moving-average (SMA) directional bias on closed M30 bars (fast SMA 20 / slow SMA 50 — periods are fixed in code, not Inputs)

.

- Fast SMA above slow SMA → long bias
- Otherwise → short bias
- On a new M30 bar, the EA aligns the position to that bias (open or reverse) when an enabled UTC session allows trading
- Outside enabled sessions (live chart): holds the current position — no new open and no flip
- In Strategy Tester / optimization, session filters are bypassed so validation and research runs are not starved of trades

Money management:

- FixedLot — trade a user-defined base lot
- RiskPercent — derive base lot from equity × risk% and an assumed adverse move in points

Recovery (lot stepping after results; increases drawdown risk):

- Off — always use base lot
- Geometric — after a loss, multiply lot (capped by max lot); after a win, return to base; loss at max lot returns to base
- Linear — after a loss, add a lot step (capped); after a win, return to base; loss at max lot returns to base

Optional basket risk filter can block new entries when estimated open risk reaches a limit. It does not force-close existing positions.

Optional on-chart HUD shows balance, equity, lots, drawdown estimate, session, bias, spread, and related status lines.

Features / advantages

---------------------
- Clear dual-SMA directional logic on M30 (no external custom indicators, no DLLs)
- Soft XAUUSD / M30 recommendation without hard Market instrument bans
- UTC session windows (Asia, London, New York, Late) with broker UTC offset (auto or manual)
- FixedLot and RiskPercent sizing with a max-lot safety cap
- Recovery modes Off / Geometric / Linear with presets and custom values
- Optional basket risk gate for new entries only
- On-chart HUD for live monitoring (skipped in non-visual Strategy Tester)
- Magic number isolation for EA positions
- Designed for straightforward Inputs-tab configuration

No profit is guaranteed. Features describe behaviour and controls — not expected returns.

Default shipping profile (example only — not a performance promise)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
- Recovery: Linear +0.01
- Base lot: 0.01
- Max lot: 1.0
- Sessions: Asia ON, London ON, New York OFF, Late OFF
- Money mode: FixedLot

These defaults reflect a researched sample profile. Historical research and Strategy Tester results are not future results.

Input parameters (full list)
----------------------------
All Inputs appear under grouped sections in MetaTrader 5.

=== Identity ===


InpMagic
Magic number used to identify this EA’s positions. Keep unique if multiple EAs run on the same account/symbol.

InpSlippagePoints
Maximum acceptable price deviation (points) when sending trade requests.

=== Lot / Money ===


InpMoneyMode
FixedLot = use InpBaseLot as the starting lot.
RiskPercent = compute starting lot from equity × InpRiskPercent / (InpRiskPoints × tick value per lot). Recovery steps from that base.

InpBaseLot
Starting / base lot size (used directly in FixedLot mode; also the reset size after wins in recovery modes).

InpRiskPercent
Risk percent of equity per trade (used only when InpMoneyMode = RiskPercent).

InpRiskPoints
Assumed adverse move in price points for the RiskPercent lot formula and for estimated basket risk.

InpMaxLot
Hard lot ceiling (safety cap). Recovery steps cannot exceed this value.

=== Recovery ===


InpMartingaleMode
Off | Geometric | Linear.
Off: always base lot.
Geometric: after loss multiply lot (capped); after win → base; loss at max → base.
Linear: after loss add step (capped); after win → base; loss at max → base.
Recovery increases drawdown risk — use with care.

InpGeoMultPreset
Geometric multiplier preset: 2x, 3x, or Custom (applies when mode = Geometric).

InpMartingaleMultiplier
Custom geometric multiplier when InpGeoMultPreset = Custom (must be greater than 1).

InpLinearStepPreset
Linear lot step preset: +0.01, +0.02, or Custom (applies when mode = Linear).

InpLotStep
Custom linear lot step when InpLinearStepPreset = Custom.

=== Basket Risk ===


InpUseBasketRisk
If true, block new entries when estimated aggregate open risk reaches the limit. Existing positions are not force-closed.

InpBasketRiskPercent
Maximum estimated open risk as a percent of equity (uses the same InpRiskPoints model).

=== Sessions (UTC) ===




InpSessionAsia
Enable Asia session window 00:00–07:00 UTC (default ON).

InpSessionLondon Enable London session window 07:00–13:00 UTC (default ON).

InpSessionNY Enable New York session window 13:00–21:00 UTC (default OFF).

InpSessionLate Enable Late session window 21:00–24:00 UTC (default OFF).

InpBrokerUtcOffsetH
Broker server UTC offset in hours. Use 999 for automatic detection. Outside enabled sessions on a live chart the EA holds (no open / no flip). Tester/optimization ignores session gating.

=== HUD ===


InpShowHud
Show or hide the on-chart status panel.

InpHudTimerSec
HUD refresh interval in seconds.

InpHudX
Horizontal pixel offset of the HUD panel.

InpHudY
Vertical pixel offset of the HUD panel.

InpHudFontSize
HUD font size.

=== Optional ===

InpCommissionPerLot
Commission in account currency per lot — for logging / awareness only; broker costs still apply in live trading.

InpSwapLongPoint
Placeholder for long swap awareness (broker applies actual swap).

InpSwapShortPoint
Placeholder for short swap awareness (broker applies actual swap).

How to evaluate before live use

-------------------------------
1. Use the MQL5 Market product trial in Strategy Tester.
2. Test on XAUUSD M30 with your broker’s modelling quality, spread, commission, and swap.
3. Review every Input and HUD behaviour on demo before any live capital.
4. Start with small size if you go live. Understand recovery and max-lot behaviour first.

Risk disclaimer

--------------- Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance — including Strategy Tester results, backtests, and historical research — does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, does not eliminate risk, and may produce losses, especially when recovery (lot increase) modes are enabled. Broker conditions (spread, commission, swap, execution, stops level, contract size, and symbol suffix) can change outcomes materially.

Use only risk capital you can afford to lose. You are solely responsible for configuration, monitoring, and trading decisions. The author / seller is not liable for trading losses arising from use of this product.

Support

-------
Use the MQL5.com product comments or private messages for support. Prefer official Market channels over third-party messenger links.

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Head Shoulders M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Head Shoulders M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Head-and-shoulders style reversal pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Equal Level Raid H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Equal Level Raid H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Equal Level Raid H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Equal highs/lows liquidity raid style participation on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publish
FREE
XAU Tokyo Momentum H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
# XAU Tokyo Momentum H1 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU Tokyo Momentum H1** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H1** chart. Tokyo session momentum participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid** , **not martingale** . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system** . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal pro
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
XAU Residual Momentum H4
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Residual Momentum H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Residual Momentum H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Residual momentum factor style trend participation on H4 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publis
FREE
XAU Swing Structure Rider
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.10 What it is XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 is a swing-oriented Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. It participates when market structure supports a directional swing and manages risk with selectable exit modes (including reward–risk style targets and an optional volatility trail). Built for structured swing participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and
XAU Rate Momentum Rider
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It uses a technical daily-return momentum proxy (not live central-bank rates) to participate when price displaces beyond a sensitivity threshold, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It participates when daily price interacts with technical imbalance zones derived from OHLC geometry, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technica
XAU Structure Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
XAU NR7 Range Break H4
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU NR7 Range Break H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU NR7 Range Break H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Architecture is deliberate and high-tension: Compress — the market tightens into a compressed range episode. Break — price punches through the mapped range lid or floor. Expand — the system joins the directional expansion with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Ev
XAU Turn of Month D1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Turn of Month D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Turn of Month D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It focuses on structured participation around the turn-of-month calendar rhythm — a low-frequency calendar-window style, not a high-churn scalper. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technical calendar s
XAU Momentum Rank
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Momentum Rank H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Momentum Rank H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Cross-sectional style momentum ranking adapted to single-symbol gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
XAU Keltner Expansion H4
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Keltner Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Keltner Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Channel expansion trend participation for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Ad
ATR Expansion
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU ATR Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU ATR Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. ATR expansion breakout with trail-style risk on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Adva
XAU Seasonality Filter D1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Seasonality Filter D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Seasonality Filter D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. Seasonality calendar filter participation for daily gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published
Nexus Gold Portfolio
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
Nexus Gold Portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — multi-edge portfolio for gold Product style: Research-grade multi-engine portfolio · English packaging What this product is Nexus Gold Portfolio is a multi-engine Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer portfolio thinking over a single idea. Instead of forcing every market day through one story, the book combines ten classical market ideas that professional and retail literature treat as pillars of modern technical trading — structure,
XAU Basis Proxy M15
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Basis Proxy M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Basis Proxy M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Technical basis-style proxy on gold M15 (not real futures cash-and-carry). Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
XAU Fib Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Fib Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Fib Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Fibonacci-style pullback continuation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages G
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Volatility compression-to-expansion break participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and a
XAU London Breakout H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU London Breakout H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU London Breakout H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. London session range breakout participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
XAU Asian Range Break M15
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Asian Range Break M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Asian Range Break M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Asian range breakout participation for gold M15. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. A
PASr Trend
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
# XAU PSAR Trend H4 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU PSAR Trend H4** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H4** chart. Parabolic SAR trend ride for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid**, **not martingale**. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system**. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are **n
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