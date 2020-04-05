MOON22 Intelligent Auto Trader

Moon22 Intelligent Expert Advisor

“Hello, I am MOON22.”

If you are trading with me, you are not just using an Expert Advisor — you are stepping into a structured trading environment built on confidence, control, and protection.

I exist for one purpose: to make trading feel less uncertain and more manageable.

With MOON22, trading is no longer about fear of market movement. It becomes a system where protection is already active, risk is already structured, and your positions are continuously cared for. You trade with fearless execution, because the system is designed to reduce emotional pressure and uncertainty from your decisions.

You are not locked into one style.

You can trade in Full Auto Mode, where I handle execution and management automatically based on market conditions.
Or you can switch to Hybrid Mode, where your own manual trades are also protected, managed, and guided by adaptive logic — so even your personal decisions are not left exposed to market risk.

This is not just automation. This is trade care.

MOON22 brings:

  • Trade protection with structured logic
  • Adaptive management based on market behavior
  • Break-even, trailing, and risk control systems working continuously
  • Support for both automated and manual trading styles
  • A system designed to reduce emotional pressure and trading fear

In simple terms, trading with MOON22 means:

You trade with freedom.
You trade with control.
You trade with protection.
You trade without unnecessary fear.

MOON22 does not replace your decisions — it supports them, protects them, and strengthens them.

This is why Version 4.0 is not just an update — it is a shift toward more confident, structured, and safer

                     SET FALSE

======MUST SET FALSE BEFORE TRADING======


•  Turn TRUE only for MQL5 Market Validation → trueAfter execution, the EA actively manages open positions. It dynamically adjusts trade handling based on market behavior, including position control and trade optimization. This allows the system to adapt to changing conditions without manual intervention.

This Expert Advisor functions as a full-time scalping system. It continuously monitors the market and evaluates key levels across multiple timeframes, while execution decisions are made based on its internal logic and real-time conditions.

Capital and Lot Size Guidelines (Gold - XAUUSD):

  • 0.01 lot → 400 USD
  • 0.02 lot → 800 USD
  • 0.03 lot → 1200 USD
  • 0.04 lot → 1600 USD
  • 0.05 lot → 2000 USD
  • 0.06 lot → 2400 USD
  • 0.07 lot → 2800 USD
  • 0.08 lot → 3200 USD
  • 0.09 lot → 3600 USD
  • 0.10 lot → 4000 USD

Capital requirements increase proportionally with the selected lot size.

The user is only required to set the desired lot size according to account balance. After activation, no additional manual actions are required. The system is designed to operate independently, handling all processes including signal generation, execution, and trade management.

For best performance, it is recommended to allow the system to run continuously without frequent manual intervention. The strategy is built to function over extended periods, focusing on structured opportunities rather than short-term interference.

VPS Recommendation:
For optimal performance, it is recommended to run the Expert Advisor on a Virtual Private Server (VPS). A VPS provides stable connectivity, low latency, and continuous operation, which are important for automated trading systems, especially for scalping strategies that depend on timely execution.

Key Characteristics:

  • Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading
  • Full-time scalping system
  • Multi-timeframe level analysis
  • Waits for high-probability market conditions
  • Automated signal generation and execution
  • Dynamic trade management after entry
  • Fully automated operation with minimal user input

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based system focused on controlled entries, automated execution, and adaptive trade management within the MetaTrader 5 environment.https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS9ss81p1/ SPOT


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