Seyra Pulse EA

Seyra Pulse

Why Seyra Pulse?

Markets are constantly changing.

Some periods favour strong momentum, while others produce short-lived breakouts, consolidations, or slower price movement. A trading system should therefore not rely on one fixed behaviour for every market condition.

Seyra Pulse was developed around this principle.

It combines breakout confirmation, multi-timeframe trend analysis, and adaptive trade management into one systematic trading approach designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of attempting to trade every market movement, the EA focuses on filtered opportunities while maintaining disciplined and clearly defined risk management.

What Makes It Different?

Seyra Pulse treats every trade independently.

It does not use grid recovery or increase exposure after a losing trade. Each position follows its own stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing-stop rules.

Its adaptive internal parameters allow trade management to respond to current price behaviour instead of relying on one static exit configuration in every market environment.

Key Features

• Advanced breakout and trend-following strategy

• Multi-timeframe market analysis

• Adaptive stop loss and take profit

• Intelligent breakeven and trailing-stop management

• Fixed Lot, Risk Percent, and Auto Balance modes

• Single-position execution

• Designed specifically for XAUUSD and GOLD

• No martingale

• No grid system

• No immediate entry when attached to a chart

• Waits for a new H1 candle before analysing an entry

• Optimised for disciplined long-term execution

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $200 or more

Recommended Mode: Fixed Lot 0.01 for conservative use

Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Broker: Low-spread ECN or RAW account

Environment: VPS recommended

Trading Philosophy

Every strategy experiences losing trades.

The objective is not to eliminate losses completely, but to maintain disciplined execution over a large sample of trades.

Seyra Pulse follows predefined rules from entry to exit. This reduces emotional decision-making and keeps execution consistent across different market conditions.

Who Is It For?

Seyra Pulse is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to gold trading with clearly defined risk.

It can be used by experienced traders and those looking for an automated solution that prioritises controlled exposure instead of aggressive recovery techniques.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged products carries substantial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate drawdowns entirely.

Past performance should never be considered an indication of future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and only risk capital you can afford to lose.


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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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ColorPulse X
M Fariz Haykal
Индикаторы
ColorPulse X v1.1 — MQL5 Market Description ColorPulse X is a professional-grade, all-in-one trend-following indicator built exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered to bridge the gap between raw price data and clear, confident trading decisions. Whether you are a seasoned professional or an intermediate trader looking to sharpen your edge, ColorPulse X delivers a structured, visually driven trading experience that keeps you aligned with the market at all times. Version 1.1 introduces a si
ZoneBlockX
M Fariz Haykal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ZoneBlockX — Smart Order Block Detector for MetaTrader 5 ZoneBlockX is a professional-grade supply and demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on the concept of Order Block detection. It automatically identifies high-probability reversal areas on the chart by locating institutional-style price zones where significant buying or selling activity has previously occurred. Designed for traders who rely on price action and market structure, ZoneBlockX provides a structured and objective view of
Alturion EA
M Fariz Haykal
Эксперты
Alturion The Alturion Approach Gold does not always move in a straight line. XAUUSD can trend strongly, reverse sharply, or move through volatile market conditions where a single entry may not always capture price movement efficiently. Alturion was developed around a structured grid-based approach designed specifically for gold trading. The EA combines market analysis with systematic multi-entry execution. It waits for a valid trading opportunity before opening a basket, then manages additional
Bitvora EA
M Fariz Haykal
Эксперты
Built for Systematic Bitcoin Trading Bitvora is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD trading . The system handles the complete trading process automatically, from identifying potential trading opportunities to opening, managing, protecting, and closing positions. Bitvora follows its own internal trading system and only enters the market when predefined trading conditions are met. Instead of requiring constant monitoring or manual decision-making, the EA manages each
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