Seyra Pulse EA

Seyra Pulse

Why Seyra Pulse?

Markets are constantly changing.

Some periods favour strong momentum, while others produce short-lived breakouts, consolidations, or slower price movement. A trading system should therefore not rely on one fixed behaviour for every market condition.

Seyra Pulse was developed around this principle.

It combines breakout confirmation, multi-timeframe trend analysis, and adaptive trade management into one systematic trading approach designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of attempting to trade every market movement, the EA focuses on filtered opportunities while maintaining disciplined and clearly defined risk management.

What Makes It Different?

Seyra Pulse treats every trade independently.

It does not use grid recovery or increase exposure after a losing trade. Each position follows its own stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing-stop rules.

Its adaptive internal parameters allow trade management to respond to current price behaviour instead of relying on one static exit configuration in every market environment.

Key Features

• Advanced breakout and trend-following strategy

• Multi-timeframe market analysis

• Adaptive stop loss and take profit

• Intelligent breakeven and trailing-stop management

• Fixed Lot, Risk Percent, and Auto Balance modes

• Single-position execution

• Designed specifically for XAUUSD and GOLD

• No martingale

• No grid system

• No immediate entry when attached to a chart

• Waits for a new H1 candle before analysing an entry

• Optimised for disciplined long-term execution

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $200 or more

Recommended Mode: Fixed Lot 0.01 for conservative use

Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Broker: Low-spread ECN or RAW account

Environment: VPS recommended

Trading Philosophy

Every strategy experiences losing trades.

The objective is not to eliminate losses completely, but to maintain disciplined execution over a large sample of trades.

Seyra Pulse follows predefined rules from entry to exit. This reduces emotional decision-making and keeps execution consistent across different market conditions.

Who Is It For?

Seyra Pulse is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to gold trading with clearly defined risk.

It can be used by experienced traders and those looking for an automated solution that prioritises controlled exposure instead of aggressive recovery techniques.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged products carries substantial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate drawdowns entirely.

Past performance should never be considered an indication of future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and only risk capital you can afford to lose.


推荐产品
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
专家
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Hyper Scalper PRO EA
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
专家
Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
Inspecting Agent
Endra Setiyanto
专家
INSPECTING AGENT: 终极突破与周期管理智能交易系统 (EA) 概述 (Overview) Inspecting Agent 是一款先进的全自动交易系统，专为捕捉市场动能和波动率突破而设计。通过利用高级的蜡烛图高低点 (High/Low) 参考系统，它能智能地放置挂单，以捕捉重大的价格变动。这款 EA 专为精确性和安全性而设计，非常适合需要严格的风险管理和现代、透明交易体验的交易者。 核心策略：智能突破与美元目标利润 与充斥着无休止交易的传统网格或高频系统不同，Inspecting Agent 采用 严格的单周期逻辑 (Strict One-Cycle Logic) 。它等待完美的突破设置，执行交易，并完全专注于管理该特定周期。 该 EA 已升级为优先考虑 全局美元目标利润 (Global USD Target Profit) 。系统不再依赖死板的点数，而是动态监控您的整体浮动利润，并在达到您设定的资金目标时，同时平仓所有活跃头寸。 核心功能与特点： 动态高低点突破 (Dynamic High/Low Breakout)： 根据特定时间框架内前一根蜡烛图的高点和低点自动计
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
QuantFlow Engine
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
QuantFlow Engine  Adaptive Intelligence System - Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) 1. Overview QuantFlow Engine Adaptive Intelligence System is a multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single chart. (Easy Setup) The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument (each symbol is evaluated individually), while risk is managed through a centralized framework to reduce concentration risk comp
Gold Matrix Bollinger EA
Jose Maria Farina Magarinos
专家
Description Gold Matrix Bollinger EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . The strategy combines Bollinger Bands volatility signals with MACD momentum confirmation, seeking only high-probability trading opportunities before opening a position. Instead of executing market orders immediately, the EA uses Buy Stop pending orders , allowing the market to confirm the expected price movement before entering a trade. In addition to its entry logic, t
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
专家
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
Gold BB Trend
Laurentius Karmelo
专家
XAUUSD BB Trend EA — Bollinger Band Momentum for Gold (MT5) This Expert Advisor trades momentum breakouts on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) using a Bollinger Band + EMA trend filter strategy on the M1 timeframe. It is designed to catch high-probability breakout moves during the London–New York session overlap, where Gold is most volatile and directional. The EA runs exclusively during a defined session window (default 16:30–18:00 broker time, GMT+3). Only one trade is opened per session. If the trade clos
Bolli Plus 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1. Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD 2
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
专家
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
Fake out strategy
Julian Gonzalez Conde
专家
This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.  Features: - Designed to operate with any type of asset. - It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate. - Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm. - Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position. - Take profit automatically adjusted by t
Horizon Gold Line En
Keijinro Mizutani
专家
Horizon Goldline is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for GOLD / XAUUSD-related symbols. The EA uses a proprietary trading logic based on M15 price action and moving average analysis. Detailed entry rules, internal filters and threshold values are not disclosed in order to protect the trading logic. Main features include fixed stop loss, trailing stop, maximum spread filter, maximum open position limit, separate BUY and SELL stop-hour settings, weekday stop-hour settings, weekend safe
Rocketship
David Mark Minutillo
专家
ROCKETSHIP Rocketship is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is built like an Institutional Trader. Rocketship recognizes Smart Money concepts like order blocks, structure, inefficient price action, Wyckoff, mitigation and liquidity. Rocketship is packed with Modifiable Inputs and Functions that you can enable, disable and optimize depending on your tolerance for Risk. Rocketship is about to make you the professional trader you’ve always dreamed of being. If you are a student of MentFX, this i
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
专家
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
MT5 opnMAX Apollo
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
专家
opnMAX Apollo: Expert Advisor  Overview o pnMAX  Apollo  is a specialized, automated Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered to operate as a precise execution engine that triggers trades based on specific structural alignments, wrapped in a highly defensive risk and order-management framework. Key Functional Features Granular Temporal Matrix (Hourly Control): The EA features a highly specific 24-hour execution filter. Users can independently toggle trading on or off for eve
AurumSentinel
Usman Gomez
专家
Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens. No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens. Why Aurum Sentinel 1. It trades levels, not indicators Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback windo
BandRider
Rudi Rupian
专家
BandRider EA BandRider EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。该系统基于布林带（Bollinger Bands）和 ATR（Average True Range）波动率过滤器，用于识别潜在的价格反转机会，同时提供可配置的仓位管理和风险控制功能。 概述 EA 持续监测价格与布林带之间的关系，并结合 ATR 指标评估市场波动性。所有交易操作均按照用户设定的参数自动执行。 入场逻辑 当价格收盘跌破布林带下轨，随后重新收于布林带范围内，同时 ATR 波动率条件满足要求时，系统将产生买入信号（BUY）。 当价格收盘突破布林带上轨，随后重新收于布林带范围内，同时 ATR 波动率条件满足要求时，系统将产生卖出信号（SELL）。 只有当布林带条件和 ATR 条件同时满足时，系统才会执行开仓操作。 ATR 波动率过滤器 ATR 过滤器用于避免在低波动或横盘市场中开仓。 当 ATR 数值低于用户设定的最低阈值时，EA 不会开启新的交易仓位。 仓位管理 EA 内置可配置的加仓管理机制。当市场满足预设条件时，系统可以自动增加新
Myniq
Rizki Fadillah
专家
回测 设置： 请与我联系以获取 文件 和指导。 到目前为止，仅售出 1 份。每售出 5 份后价格将上涨。请不要错过。下一个价格： 132 试用版可根据请求提供 （请与我联系）。 Myniq 被设计为提供一致的执行，而不会用不必要的参数压倒您。考虑到清晰性，它消除了复杂系统中常见的混淆。 购买后联系我以获得奖金EA 关键保护功能： 最大回撤限制： 您可以定义一个回撤阈值，一旦达到，将关闭所有交易并暂停EA。 新闻过滤器： 可选的新闻过滤器包含详细信息以避免风险交易。 执行简单性： 没有复杂的叠加或多个条件。只需将EA附加到 XAUUSD 在时间框架 M15 上，它将处理其余事务。一个图表就是您管理所有内部头寸所需的一切。 它是如何交易的： 基于动量的入场： 仅在短期方向明显得到价格加速支持并经过波动性指标过滤时执行交易。没有剥头皮，没有网格，没有过度暴露。 开始： 设置与说明 MQL5频道 Telegram访问： 购买后私下联系我
Xau Valkyrie Liquidity Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU VALKYRIE LIQUIDITY MATRIXThe Ultimate Institutional Liquidity Sweep Engine — BSL/SSL Logic + Ghost Protocol + Aegis Shield Xau Valkyrie Liquidity Matrix  is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It does not guess direction; it mathematically calculates Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) zones, waiting patiently for "Smart Money" to sweep these zones before executing high-probability reversal entries.  === WHY XAU VALK
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
专家
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA 是一套先进的算法交易系统，将 Fibonacci 回撤与扩展逻辑、波浪结构、市场自适应、风险控制、交易时段过滤以及自动化交易管理结合在一起。 该 Expert Advisor 超越了传统“一个信号，一个订单”的交易方式。它首先分析市场形成的推动浪，然后根据所选 Fibonacci 水平评估交易机会。入场、止损、止盈、风险以及开仓后的交易管理流程，均通过系统化规则执行。 TC42 Fibo Bot EA 专为使用 Fibonacci 策略、希望更有结构地跟踪波浪长度和回撤水平，并希望自动化其风险控制流程中重要部分的交易者而开发。 完成购买后，请通过私信联系我，以获取 User Guide 和设置说明。 核心策略逻辑 机器人会测量市场中的推动浪，并检查这些波浪是否符合已定义的最小和最大 tick 范围。当检测到有效波浪时，系统会计算 Fibonacci 水平，并根据所选交易模式创建入场计划。 系统可以使用手动选择的 Fibonacci 水平运行；同时也可以使用 Auto 和 Algo 模式，根据市场行为提供更动态的交易
ARGUS Breakout Universal MT5
Yevhen Hladchenko
专家
ARGUS Breakout Universal — Volatility Breakout EA for MT5 A fully automated breakout trading system built on one core principle: enter only when the market is truly moving, protect capital when it is not. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. How It Works The EA detects consolidation zones — periods where price compresses within a tight range. When price breaks out with volume confirmation, the EA enters in the breakout direction, filtered by a Daily SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trade
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
专家
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Phoenix Gold Reborn AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
PHOENIX GOLD REBORN AI — The Self-Healing Gold Algo "Every fall is just a setup for a comeback. The Phoenix always rises." > Engineered with the legendary Phoenix Recovery Engine. This EA doesn't just survive losses — it comes back stronger. Most Expert Advisors crumble after a losing streak. They either blow up with Martingale or sit idle doing nothing. Phoenix Gold Reborn AI- introduces a revolutionary third option: the Phoenix Recovery Engine- — a controlled, intelligent recovery system t
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
专家
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
PowerFlow
Warin Wongdao
专家
This EA focuses on placing a large number of orders to generate rebates and secure quick profits. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend, which is determined based on historical statistics. You can enable either Buy-only or Sell-only mode. For gold trading, it is recommended to enable Buy-only mode. If the trade goes against the intended direction, the EA will initiate recovery trades at set intervals while also taking profits in the opposite direction. Martingale can be enabled, wit
Gold Basket Suite
Anuwas Chansongkhro
专家
DJAY Gold Basket Elite - The Ultimate Hybrid Trading System for XAUUSD Welcome to DJAY Gold Basket Elite , a highly advanced, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to conquer the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Built with a sophisticated hybrid architecture, it combines the power of fully automated algorithms with interactive on-chart manual controls, giving you absolute dominance over your trading portfolio. Whether you are a conservative trader or an aggressive grid master, DJA
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
GoldEdge Pro Showtime
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
专家
GoldEdge Pro – Smart Pullback Trading System GoldEdge Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, focusing on pullback and dip-detection strategies within established market trends. The system is built to identify temporary price retracements and execute trades with structured confirmation and risk control. Core Trading Concept GoldEdge Pro is based on a pullback trading methodology: 1. Dip Detection Engine The system identifies short-term market retracements using EMA alignment (8 /
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
专家
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
专家
Isheguve Scalper Pro 用户指南  Isheguve Scalper Pro 简介   Isheguve Scalper Pro 是一款精密的 MQL5 智能交易系统 (Expert Advisor)，旨在自动化您的交易决策。它将先进的技术分析与强大的资金和交易管理相结合，提供全面的自动化交易解决方案。 主要特点包括：  * 烛台形态识别：识别各种反转和持续烛台形态。  * 多指标确认：使用指数移动平均线 (EMA)、相对强弱指数 (RSI) 和多空力量指标 (Bulls/Bears Power) 过滤和确认形态。  * 动态风险管理：根据用户定义的风险百分比计算交易手数，并针对连续亏损进行调整。  * 自适应追踪止损：实施基于平均真实波动范围 (ATR) 的动态追踪止损系统，以适应市场波动性。  * 会话管理：在交易时段结束时自动平仓并取消挂单。  * 灵活的交易策略：允许您在同一交易品种上选择类似净值 (单向) 或类似对冲 (多向) 的交易方法。  安装指南   要使用 Isheguve Scalper Pro，您需要 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
ColorPulse X
M Fariz Haykal
指标
ColorPulse X v1.1 — MQL5 Market Description ColorPulse X is a professional-grade, all-in-one trend-following indicator built exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered to bridge the gap between raw price data and clear, confident trading decisions. Whether you are a seasoned professional or an intermediate trader looking to sharpen your edge, ColorPulse X delivers a structured, visually driven trading experience that keeps you aligned with the market at all times. Version 1.1 introduces a si
ZoneBlockX
M Fariz Haykal
5 (1)
指标
ZoneBlockX — Smart Order Block Detector for MetaTrader 5 ZoneBlockX is a professional-grade supply and demand zone indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on the concept of Order Block detection. It automatically identifies high-probability reversal areas on the chart by locating institutional-style price zones where significant buying or selling activity has previously occurred. Designed for traders who rely on price action and market structure, ZoneBlockX provides a structured and objective view of
Alturion EA
M Fariz Haykal
专家
Alturion The Alturion Approach Gold does not always move in a straight line. XAUUSD can trend strongly, reverse sharply, or move through volatile market conditions where a single entry may not always capture price movement efficiently. Alturion was developed around a structured grid-based approach designed specifically for gold trading. The EA combines market analysis with systematic multi-entry execution. It waits for a valid trading opportunity before opening a basket, then manages additional
Bitvora EA
M Fariz Haykal
专家
Built for Systematic Bitcoin Trading Bitvora is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD trading . The system handles the complete trading process automatically, from identifying potential trading opportunities to opening, managing, protecting, and closing positions. Bitvora follows its own internal trading system and only enters the market when predefined trading conditions are met. Instead of requiring constant monitoring or manual decision-making, the EA manages each
Valthera EA
M Fariz Haykal
专家
Valthera Why Valthera? Financial markets do not always move in the same way. Gold can experience strong momentum and volatility while currency pairs move more gradually. At other times, Forex markets may provide trading opportunities while Gold remains less active. Valthera was developed to bring these different markets together in one automated trading system. The EA combines the established XAUUSD trading foundation of Seyra Pulse with an independent multi-currency portfolio that also monitor
筛选:
无评论
回复评论