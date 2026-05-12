Valhalla XAU Quantum Matrix

The Ultimate Institutional SMC Gold Scalper

(Smart Money Concepts | Pure Price Action | Aegis Velocity Exit)



Enter the Halls of Institutional Trading

Valhalla XAU Quantum Matrix is not just another trading robot. It is a sophisticated Smart Money Concept (SMC)- algorithm engineered to track and trade alongside the "Whales" and institutional banks.



Forget lagging indicators like Moving Averages or RSI. Valhalla reads the raw DNA of the market—detecting Fair Value Gaps (FVG), liquidity sweeps, and structural imbalances before retail traders even notice them. It strikes with lethal precision and holds trades for a very short duration, making it a true Institutional Scalper.



Why Valhalla is Prop Firm Perfect

- Zero Grid & Zero Martingale: Pure institutional risk management. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by the market structure.

- Aegis Velocity Exit: Our proprietary neural-momentum algorithm monitors the speed of the price. If the momentum stalls or reverses slightly while in profit, Valhalla instantly closes the trade, ensuring you never give back your hard-earned gains.

- Dynamic Risk Profiles: No complicated lot size calculators needed. Just choose your risk appetite:

- Secure (1%): For strict Prop Firm rules.

- Moderate (2%): For aggressive challenge passing.

- Aggressive (10%): For turning small personal accounts into massive wealth.



Core Features

1. FVG Sniper Module: Detects hidden imbalances left by large institutional orders and enters the market precisely when retail liquidity is tapped.

2. Liquidity Sweep Hunter: Capitalizes on Asian and London session highs/lows being swept by market makers.

3. Low Frequency, High Accuracy: Valhalla is a predator, not a machine gun. It trades 1-3 times a day, ensuring only the highest probability setups are taken.

4. Bulletproof Validation: Built-in safeguards against spread widening, low margin, and volume limits to ensure flawless performance on any ECN broker.



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Operating Instructions

1. Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

2. Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

3. Minimum Deposit: $100 for Standard Accounts / $5,000+ for Prop Firms

4. Broker Requirements: ECN Broker with Raw Spreads (Very Important for Scalping).



Key Parameters

- InpRiskProfile: Select between Secure, Moderate, or Aggressive.

- InpBaseSL_Pts: The structural Stop Loss buffer (Default: 350 points).

- InpBaseTP_Pts: The structural Take Profit target (Default: 1050 points).

- InpUseVelocity: Toggle the Aegis Velocity Exit ON/OFF.

- InpVelocityDrop: The momentum drop (in points) required to trigger an early exit.