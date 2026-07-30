DS Volume Value Areas
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- Версия: 1.0
Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart.
The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC).
By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previously traded with higher or lower volume activity and use these levels as part of their market analysis.
Key Features
• Value Area High (VAH) calculation
• Value Area Low (VAL) calculation
• Point of Control (POC) display
• Volume profile based level mapping
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Customisable display settings
• Clear chart visualisation
• Suitable for all MetaTrader 5 symbols
• Lightweight indicator performance
Volume Profile Levels
DS Volume Value Areas displays three key volume profile components:
Value Area High (VAH)
Displays the upper boundary of the calculated value area.
Value Area Low (VAL)
Displays the lower boundary of the calculated value area.
Point of Control (POC)
Displays the price level with the highest calculated volume concentration within the selected range.
These levels provide a structured reference for analysing volume distribution on the chart.
Volume Distribution Analysis
The indicator helps traders visualise:
High Volume Areas
Areas where greater trading activity has occurred.
Low Volume Areas
Areas where lower trading activity has occurred.
Value Boundaries
The upper and lower limits of the calculated volume area.
This provides a visual representation of how volume is distributed across price levels.
Multi-Timeframe Functionality
DS Volume Value Areas can be used across multiple chart timeframes.
Supported timeframes include:
• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
• W1
• MN1
Users can select the timeframe that best matches their preferred analysis approach.
How It Works
After attaching DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator analyses available market data and calculates the selected volume profile levels.
The displayed levels update automatically as new market information becomes available according to the indicator settings.
Main Uses
DS Volume Value Areas can be used for:
Volume-Based Market Analysis
Monitor how volume is distributed across different price levels.
Support and Resistance Reference
Use calculated volume levels as additional chart references.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Compare volume areas across different timeframes.
Price Structure Analysis
Analyse areas where price has previously interacted with different volume conditions.
Recommended Usage
Suitable for:
• Volume profile analysis
• Price action analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading workflows
• Manual trading setups
• Market structure analysis
Compatible with:
• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Commodities
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments
Input Settings
Configurable options include:
• Analysis timeframe
• Volume calculation settings
• Level display options
• Visual preferences
• Chart positioning
• Colour settings
Initial Release Features
Version 1.0 includes:
• VAH calculation and display
• VAL calculation and display
• POC calculation and display
• Volume area mapping
• Multi-timeframe support
• Customisable visual settings
• Optimised chart rendering
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Custom Indicator
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
All timeframes
Notes
• Volume calculations depend on the available data provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal and broker.
• Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.
• This indicator provides analytical information and does not execute trades.
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart analysis, market awareness, and trading workflow.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.