DS Volume Value Areas

  • Индикаторы
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 1.0
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0

Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart.

The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC).

By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previously traded with higher or lower volume activity and use these levels as part of their market analysis.

Key Features

• Value Area High (VAH) calculation
• Value Area Low (VAL) calculation
• Point of Control (POC) display
• Volume profile based level mapping
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Customisable display settings
• Clear chart visualisation
• Suitable for all MetaTrader 5 symbols
• Lightweight indicator performance

Volume Profile Levels

DS Volume Value Areas displays three key volume profile components:

Value Area High (VAH)

Displays the upper boundary of the calculated value area.

Value Area Low (VAL)

Displays the lower boundary of the calculated value area.

Point of Control (POC)

Displays the price level with the highest calculated volume concentration within the selected range.

These levels provide a structured reference for analysing volume distribution on the chart.

Volume Distribution Analysis

The indicator helps traders visualise:

High Volume Areas

Areas where greater trading activity has occurred.

Low Volume Areas

Areas where lower trading activity has occurred.

Value Boundaries

The upper and lower limits of the calculated volume area.

This provides a visual representation of how volume is distributed across price levels.

Multi-Timeframe Functionality

DS Volume Value Areas can be used across multiple chart timeframes.

Supported timeframes include:

• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
• W1
• MN1

Users can select the timeframe that best matches their preferred analysis approach.

How It Works

After attaching DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator analyses available market data and calculates the selected volume profile levels.

The displayed levels update automatically as new market information becomes available according to the indicator settings.

Main Uses

DS Volume Value Areas can be used for:

Volume-Based Market Analysis

Monitor how volume is distributed across different price levels.

Support and Resistance Reference

Use calculated volume levels as additional chart references.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Compare volume areas across different timeframes.

Price Structure Analysis

Analyse areas where price has previously interacted with different volume conditions.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Volume profile analysis
• Price action analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading workflows
• Manual trading setups
• Market structure analysis

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Commodities
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

Configurable options include:

• Analysis timeframe
• Volume calculation settings
• Level display options
• Visual preferences
• Chart positioning
• Colour settings

Initial Release Features

Version 1.0 includes:

• VAH calculation and display
• VAL calculation and display
• POC calculation and display
• Volume area mapping
• Multi-timeframe support
• Customisable visual settings
• Optimised chart rendering

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Volume calculations depend on the available data provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal and broker.
• Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.
• This indicator provides analytical information and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart analysis, market awareness, and trading workflow.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Daniel Stein
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (4)
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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DS Quarterly Price Levels Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts. The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones. It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure
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DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Prop Risk Dashboard
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart. The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, i
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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