DS Volume Value Areas

  • 指标
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    关于我
    欢迎访问我的 MQL5 个人主页。
    我是 Darkstone Capital 的创始人兼首席执行官。我们专注于为 MetaTrader 平台开发专业的交易解决方案，致力于为全球交易者提供高品质的自动化交易工具和分析软件。
    凭借多年在外汇、股指、大宗商品及贵金属市场的实战交易经验，我开发了专家顾问（EA）、自定义指标以及各类交易辅助工具。所有产品均源于真实的市场交易经验，而非理论研究，并始终以精准性、稳定性、易用性和风险管理为核心设计理念。
    我的目标是打造值得信赖的交易工具，帮助交易者提升市场分析能力、优化交易执行效率，并更有信心地实现交易自动化。
  • 版本: 1.0
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0

Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart.

The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC).

By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previously traded with higher or lower volume activity and use these levels as part of their market analysis.

Key Features

• Value Area High (VAH) calculation
• Value Area Low (VAL) calculation
• Point of Control (POC) display
• Volume profile based level mapping
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Customisable display settings
• Clear chart visualisation
• Suitable for all MetaTrader 5 symbols
• Lightweight indicator performance

Volume Profile Levels

DS Volume Value Areas displays three key volume profile components:

Value Area High (VAH)

Displays the upper boundary of the calculated value area.

Value Area Low (VAL)

Displays the lower boundary of the calculated value area.

Point of Control (POC)

Displays the price level with the highest calculated volume concentration within the selected range.

These levels provide a structured reference for analysing volume distribution on the chart.

Volume Distribution Analysis

The indicator helps traders visualise:

High Volume Areas

Areas where greater trading activity has occurred.

Low Volume Areas

Areas where lower trading activity has occurred.

Value Boundaries

The upper and lower limits of the calculated volume area.

This provides a visual representation of how volume is distributed across price levels.

Multi-Timeframe Functionality

DS Volume Value Areas can be used across multiple chart timeframes.

Supported timeframes include:

• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
• W1
• MN1

Users can select the timeframe that best matches their preferred analysis approach.

How It Works

After attaching DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator analyses available market data and calculates the selected volume profile levels.

The displayed levels update automatically as new market information becomes available according to the indicator settings.

Main Uses

DS Volume Value Areas can be used for:

Volume-Based Market Analysis

Monitor how volume is distributed across different price levels.

Support and Resistance Reference

Use calculated volume levels as additional chart references.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Compare volume areas across different timeframes.

Price Structure Analysis

Analyse areas where price has previously interacted with different volume conditions.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Volume profile analysis
• Price action analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading workflows
• Manual trading setups
• Market structure analysis

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Commodities
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

Configurable options include:

• Analysis timeframe
• Volume calculation settings
• Level display options
• Visual preferences
• Chart positioning
• Colour settings

Initial Release Features

Version 1.0 includes:

• VAH calculation and display
• VAL calculation and display
• POC calculation and display
• Volume area mapping
• Multi-timeframe support
• Customisable visual settings
• Optimised chart rendering

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Volume calculations depend on the available data provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal and broker.
• Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.
• This indicator provides analytical information and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart analysis, market awareness, and trading workflow.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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指标
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Thanaphat Jantawee
专家
PHANTOM ICT MTF EA is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold), using a multi-timeframe analysis approach. The system focuses on identifying structured market conditions and executing trades based on selective entry logic. It is not designed for frequent trading, but instead waits for specific conditions before opening positions. Core Features Multi-timeframe analysis (D1 / H4 / M5) Selective trade entry based on structured conditions Designed for short-term execution on M5 timefr
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Andre Marques
实用工具
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Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
指标
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Kulvinder Singh
指标
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FREE
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
专家
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (9)
实用工具
Trade2Telegram — 一个用于将MetaTrader交易自动通知发送到Telegram的插件。 该工具适用于管理资金的交易者、运营信号频道的人员或领导教育社区的人。该插件会将终端中的所有交易操作复制并发布到选定的Telegram聊天、群组或频道中。 当开仓或平仓、止损或止盈水平变动、挂单触发或部分平仓时，消息会自动发送。 您可以自定义消息格式，包括：交易品种、交易方向、交易手数、开仓和平仓价格、止损/止盈水平，以及点数和金额的结果。它还支持添加标签和备注，并可选择服务器时间或本地时间。 该插件直接通过Telegram Bot API工作，无需任何第三方服务。连接方式非常简单，只需提供您的Bot令牌和目标聊天或频道的ID即可。 主要优势： 完全自动化的交易通知； 灵活的消息格式和发送频率； 支持所有订单类型； 可维护公开或私人的交易统计。 该插件非常适合信号频道、私募交易办公室、团队交易日志以及透明的实时交易跟踪。
FREE
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5 (21)
指标
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5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
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DS Smart Concepts SMC
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 Smart Money Concepts Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Darkstone Smart Concepts SMC V1.2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display Smart Money Concepts market structure elements directly on the chart. The indicator provides automated visual analysis of: Break of Structure (BOS) Change of Character (CHoCH) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Order Blocks Liquidity levels Displacement movements Premium and Discount zones The system is designed to help traders an
FREE
DS Candle Countdown Timer
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Timing Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time candle countdown information directly on the trading chart. The indicator helps traders monitor remaining candle time, candle progress, and important timing events across multiple timeframes. It is designed for traders who use structured chart analysis and require a clear visual reference for candle opens and closes. V
FREE
Darkstone Scalper
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
Darkstone Scalper Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Darkstone Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate a grid-based trading approach using configurable trading parameters. The EA allows users to define grid settings, manage automated entries, and control position management through adjustable inputs. It is designed for traders who want to test and explore automated grid trading methods within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Darkstone Scalper operates using predef
FREE
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups. The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas. Designed for traders who use short-
FREE
DS Open Range Breakout
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 Session-Based Breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Open Range Breakout EA V2.5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Open Range Breakout trading approach. The EA automatically identifies a user-defined price range during a selected trading session and monitors subsequent price movement for breakouts above or below that range. Designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based automation, the EA includes configurable session settings, br
FREE
DS Candle Range Theory
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 Multi-Timeframe Candle Range Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyse and display candle range behaviour directly on the trading chart. The indicator provides traders with a structured view of candle characteristics including range size, candle body, wick behaviour, expansion, compression, and directional movement. By displaying candle range information across selected timeframes, traders
FREE
DS Quarterly Price Levels
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Quarterly Price Levels Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts. The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones. It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure
FREE
DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Prop Risk Dashboard
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart. The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, i
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
指标
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
专家
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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