DS Quarterly Price Levels

  • Индикаторы
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 1.0
DS Quarterly Price Levels

Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5

DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts.

The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones.

It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure for multi-timeframe market analysis.

How It Works

DS Quarterly Price Levels calculates and displays price zones based on the selected timeframe and user-defined settings.

The indicator identifies:

  • Quarterly range divisions

  • Upper and lower range boundaries

  • Midpoint levels

  • Premium areas

  • Discount areas

These levels are displayed directly on the chart for easier visual analysis.

Main Features

Quarterly Range Mapping

The indicator automatically divides a selected price range into four sections.

Displayed elements may include:

  • Quarter boundaries

  • Range midpoint

  • Upper range levels

  • Lower range levels

Premium and Discount Zones

The indicator displays areas that represent the upper and lower portions of the selected range.

These zones can be used as additional references when analysing price location.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used across different chart timeframes, including:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

  • W1

  • MN1

The indicator adapts to the selected chart timeframe and user settings.

Clean Chart Display

The indicator is designed with a simple chart layout featuring:

  • Clear level placement

  • Adjustable visual settings

  • Readable labels

  • Minimal chart interference

Customisable Settings

Users can adjust available parameters to suit their preferred chart layout and analysis style.

Settings may include:

  • Level visibility

  • Timeframe selection

  • Display options

  • Colour settings

Using Quarterly Price Levels

Quarterly price levels can be used as additional references when analysing:

  • Market structure

  • Price location

  • Range behaviour

  • Multi-timeframe alignment

  • Potential reaction areas

The indicator can be combined with other forms of technical analysis according to the trader's preferred methodology.

Compatible Markets

DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used on MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Metals

  • Commodities

  • Crypto symbols (broker dependent)

Results may vary depending on the selected instrument, timeframe, and market conditions.

Recommended Usage

Before using the indicator in live trading, users should:

  • Test the indicator on historical charts

  • Understand the displayed levels

  • Combine it with their own analysis process

  • Evaluate how it fits their trading approach

The indicator is designed as an analytical tool and does not provide trading signals or guarantee market outcomes.

Technical Information

DS Quarterly Price Levels:

  • Runs directly inside MetaTrader 5

  • Does not require external indicators

  • Uses chart-based level rendering

  • Is designed for lightweight operation

About Darkstone Capital

DS Quarterly Price Levels is developed by Darkstone Capital.

The product is part of a collection of MetaTrader 5 tools designed for technical analysis, charting, and automated trading workflows.

Important Information

Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Users should apply appropriate risk management and test any trading approach before using it with real funds.

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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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