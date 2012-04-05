DS Quarterly Price Levels
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Quarterly Theory Price Level Indicator for MetaTrader 5
DS Quarterly Price Levels is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display structured price levels based on Quarterly Theory concepts.
The indicator divides price ranges into defined segments and displays key reference levels including quarterly boundaries, midpoint areas, premium zones, and discount zones.
It is designed to help traders analyse price location within a defined range and provide additional structure for multi-timeframe market analysis.
How It Works
DS Quarterly Price Levels calculates and displays price zones based on the selected timeframe and user-defined settings.
The indicator identifies:
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Quarterly range divisions
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Upper and lower range boundaries
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Midpoint levels
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Premium areas
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Discount areas
These levels are displayed directly on the chart for easier visual analysis.
Main Features
Quarterly Range Mapping
The indicator automatically divides a selected price range into four sections.
Displayed elements may include:
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Quarter boundaries
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Range midpoint
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Upper range levels
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Lower range levels
Premium and Discount Zones
The indicator displays areas that represent the upper and lower portions of the selected range.
These zones can be used as additional references when analysing price location.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used across different chart timeframes, including:
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M1
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M5
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M15
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H1
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H4
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D1
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W1
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MN1
The indicator adapts to the selected chart timeframe and user settings.
Clean Chart Display
The indicator is designed with a simple chart layout featuring:
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Clear level placement
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Adjustable visual settings
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Readable labels
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Minimal chart interference
Customisable Settings
Users can adjust available parameters to suit their preferred chart layout and analysis style.
Settings may include:
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Level visibility
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Timeframe selection
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Display options
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Colour settings
Using Quarterly Price Levels
Quarterly price levels can be used as additional references when analysing:
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Market structure
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Price location
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Range behaviour
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Multi-timeframe alignment
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Potential reaction areas
The indicator can be combined with other forms of technical analysis according to the trader's preferred methodology.
Compatible Markets
DS Quarterly Price Levels can be used on MetaTrader 5 supported instruments, including:
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Forex pairs
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Indices
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Metals
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Commodities
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Crypto symbols (broker dependent)
Results may vary depending on the selected instrument, timeframe, and market conditions.
Recommended Usage
Before using the indicator in live trading, users should:
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Test the indicator on historical charts
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Understand the displayed levels
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Combine it with their own analysis process
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Evaluate how it fits their trading approach
The indicator is designed as an analytical tool and does not provide trading signals or guarantee market outcomes.
Technical Information
DS Quarterly Price Levels:
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Runs directly inside MetaTrader 5
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Does not require external indicators
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Uses chart-based level rendering
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Is designed for lightweight operation
About Darkstone Capital
DS Quarterly Price Levels is developed by Darkstone Capital.
The product is part of a collection of MetaTrader 5 tools designed for technical analysis, charting, and automated trading workflows.
Important Information
Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.
Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Users should apply appropriate risk management and test any trading approach before using it with real funds.