DS Candle Countdown Timer

  • Индикаторы
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0

Multi-Timeframe Candle Timing Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays real-time candle countdown information directly on the trading chart.

The indicator helps traders monitor remaining candle time, candle progress, and important timing events across multiple timeframes. It is designed for traders who use structured chart analysis and require a clear visual reference for candle opens and closes.

Version 2.0 introduces improved rendering, multi-timeframe display options, session timers, custom alerts, and additional visual settings while maintaining a clean and lightweight interface.

Key Features

• Real-time candle countdown display
• Multi-timeframe countdown support
• Candle progress visualisation
• Session open countdowns
• Custom alerts
• Multiple display styles
• Adjustable chart positioning
• Customisable visual settings
• Lightweight performance
• Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols

Candle Countdown Display

The indicator provides real-time information including:

Current Candle Remaining Time

Displays the time remaining until the current candle closes and the next candle begins.

Candle Progress

A visual progress display shows the development of the current candle.

Multiple Timeframes

Monitor candle timing across selected timeframes including:

• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1

Session Timing Features

DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 can display countdown information for important market sessions:

• Asian Session
• London Session
• New York Session

Session timers allow traders to monitor upcoming session transitions directly from their chart.

Visual Display Modes

The indicator includes multiple visual styles:

Mono Mode

A clean minimal display designed for simple chart layouts.

Coloured Mode

A more visual display option for easier information recognition.

Minimal Mode

A compact layout designed to reduce chart distraction.

Bold Mode

A higher visibility option for faster chart reference.

Alerts

Optional alerts are available for selected timing events:

• Candle close alerts
• Higher timeframe candle events
• Session opening events

Alert settings can be configured according to user preferences.

How It Works

After attaching DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator automatically calculates remaining candle time using the active trading terminal data.

Users can select the displayed information, adjust visual settings, and configure the indicator according to their preferred trading environment.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated countdown calculation system
• Improved display clarity
• Added multi-timeframe monitoring
• Added session countdown functionality
• Added custom alerts
• Improved visual modes
• Enhanced chart compatibility
• Optimised rendering performance

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Manual trading setups
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Scalping workflows
• Day trading analysis
• Automated trading environments requiring timing reference

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

Configurable options include:

• Timeframe selection
• Display location
• Text size
• Visual style
• Alert settings
• Session settings
• Display preferences

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Candle countdown values are calculated using MetaTrader 5 server time.
• Session times depend on the configured settings and broker/server time.
• This indicator provides timing information and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Candle Countdown Timer V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart organisation, analysis, and trading workflow.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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DS True Open Sessions
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS True Open Sessions V2.6 Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart. The indicator plots: Daily Open Weekly Open Monthly Open Quarterly Open Yearly Open Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference. Features Daily Open Displays the opening p
FREE
DS Prop Risk Dashboard
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart. The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, i
FREE
DS Watermark
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Watermark V2.0 Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window. The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or d
FREE
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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