ICT-Inspired Fair Value Gap Automation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and execution process of Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) based trading setups.

The EA uses a structured approach based on concepts including Fair Value Gaps, displacement, market structure, and price reaction around imbalance areas.

Designed for traders who use short-term, rules-based trading approaches, the Expert Advisor provides automated setup detection, configurable risk management, session filtering, and trade execution options.

Version 1.11 includes system refinements, improved stability, and enhanced execution handling while maintaining a transparent and configurable trading workflow.

Key Features

• Automated Fair Value Gap detection

• Inversion Fair Value Gap setup identification

• Displacement analysis

• Market structure filtering

• Configurable session filters

• Spread and volatility filters

• Multiple risk management options

• Automated trade execution

• No repainting logic

• Multi-symbol compatibility

How the EA Works

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper follows a structured analysis process:

1. Displacement Detection

The EA identifies strong price movement conditions that may create an imbalance area.

2. Fair Value Gap Identification

The system detects Fair Value Gap formations created by price movement.

3. Return to Imbalance Area

The EA monitors price movement as it returns to previously identified Fair Value Gap zones.

4. Inversion Confirmation

When configured conditions are met, the EA evaluates the reaction around the Fair Value Gap area.

5. Trade Execution

If all selected conditions are satisfied, the EA executes trades using the user's configured risk and trade management settings.

Trading Logic

The EA is based on the following concepts:

Fair Value Gaps

Identifies price imbalance areas created during strong directional movement.

Inversion Fair Value Gaps

Monitors situations where previous imbalance areas are revisited and used as part of the trading logic.

Market Structure

Uses configurable structure conditions as part of the setup evaluation.

Session-Based Trading

Allows traders to define preferred trading windows.

Risk Management Features

The EA includes configurable risk options:

Fixed Lot

Uses a predefined lot size for each trade.

Percentage Risk

Calculates position size based on account balance and selected risk percentage.

Money-Based Risk

Allows users to define a specific monetary risk amount.

Trading Filters

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper includes optional filters including:

Session Filter

Trade only during selected market windows:

• London Session

• New York Session

• Asian Session

• Custom trading hours

Spread Filter

Helps avoid trading during unsuitable spread conditions.

Volatility Filter

Allows users to control trading activity based on market conditions.

Trade Management

Configurable trade management options include:

• Stop loss settings

• Take profit settings

• Risk parameters

• Trade limits

• Session controls

All parameters can be adjusted through the MetaTrader 5 input settings.

Version 1.11 Improvements

Version 1.11 includes:

• Improved EA stability

• Enhanced trade execution handling

• Refined setup detection logic

• Improved parameter processing

• General performance improvements

Recommended Usage

Suitable for traders interested in:

• ICT-inspired trading concepts

• Fair Value Gap analysis

• Short-term automated trading

• Session-based strategies

• Structured algorithmic execution

Compatible with:

• Forex

• Indices

• Metals

• Cryptocurrency markets

• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Testing Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, users should consider:

• Backtesting different market conditions

• Forward testing on a demo account

• Optimising settings for selected instruments

• Reviewing broker execution conditions

• Applying appropriate risk management

Automated trading performance can vary depending on market conditions, broker environment, and user configuration.

Technical Information

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Type:

Expert Advisor

Trading Style:

ICT-inspired automated scalping

Markets:

All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:

Configurable according to user settings

Important Notes

• The EA requires AutoTrading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.

• Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and selected parameters.

• This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or remove trading risk.

• Users should apply responsible risk management.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Inversion Fair Value Gap Scalper V1.11 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed for automated trading, market analysis, and trading workflow management.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and Expert Advisors available through the MQL5 Market.